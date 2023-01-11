Golden Globes 2023 Best Supporting Actor





Ke Huy Quan spends an evening rich in emotions at the Golden Globes.

The star, 51, won the Best Supporting Actor award on Tuesday for his performance in Everything everywhere all at once. This is his first nomination and victory.

Other nominees in the category included Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brad Pitt (Babylon) and Eddie Redmayne (The good nurse).

“I was raised to never forget where I came from, to always remember who gave me my first opportunity,” Quan said as he accepted his honor. “I’m so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you. When I started my career as a child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, I felt so lucky to have been chosen. As I got older, I started to wonder if that was it, if it was just luck.”

Quan admitted that he almost gave up on an acting career after finding fame at such a young age.

“For so many years I was afraid that I had nothing more to offer than whatever I did, I would never top what I did as a kid,” he continued. . “Fortunately, over 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered this kid. And they gave me the opportunity to try again.”

While holding back tears, Quan cried out Everywhere writers and directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. “Thank you so much for helping me find my answer. You have given me more than I could ever have hoped for.

Quan also acknowledged his wife, whom he called “the most important person in my life.” “I love you with all my heart,” he said from the podium.

The actor, known for his childhood roles in IndianaJones and The Gooniestold PEOPLE in April about his Everywhere role of Waymond Wang, a loving husband who travels universes trying to help his wife (Michelle Yeoh) save the world.

“When I read the script, I thought it was written for me because they are me. I understood every single one of them,” he said.

“I don’t think I could have played Waymond if you had given me the role 10, 15 years ago,” he added. “Looking back on my life, all the ups and downs, I reached deep inside to dedicate my whole life to these three different characters.”

The 80th Golden Globe Awards is broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

