Hollywood Brown wanted Kliff Kingsbury to ‘get another chance’ with Cards





Many would agree that a head coaching change was needed for the Arizona Cardinals in their current state. Boasting a dismal 4-13 record to go along with off-field distractions and a pile of injuries for key players, head coach Kliff Kingsbury has certainly brought him in from all sides in his last 17 games in the desert. Wide receiver Hollywood Brown, who wrapped up his first season as Cardinal on Sunday, would have liked to see his former head coach given another chance to right the wrongs of the past year. “I (expletive) with Kliff”, Brown said monday on his Twitch channel alongside WR Antoine Wesley. “I wanted Kliff to have another chance with a healthy group. But at the end of the day, it’s a business. I know that boy Kliff is (been fine). » To say that Arizona has struggled to talk about injuries and availability on the offensive side of football would be an understatement. Quarterback Kyler Murray leads the club in key losses after suffering a torn ACL in Week 14, but he was far from the only Cardinal to fall at one point or another in 2022. In addition to his six-game suspension to start the season, No. 1 receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed the last two games of the year with a knee problem. Tight end Zach Ertz, who was the team’s most consistent wide receiver, saw his season cut to just 10 weeks due to a season-ending knee injury. Fellow wide receiver Rondale Moore appeared in just eight games thanks to a hamstring issue early in 2022 and a groin injury that put the sophomore pro on the IR. Brown was also not immune to injury, spending time on injured reserve with a foot injury. The wide receiver is now entering the final year of his rookie contract after the team picked up his fifth-year option last season. Along the offensive line, Kelvin Beachum was the only starter to play every game in the trenches. Starting center Rodney Hudson appeared in just four games. Left guard Justin Pugh and left tackle DJ Humphries were lost for the season with knee and back injuries, respectively. Right guard Will Hernandez also spent time on the IR. The constant injury carousel offensively did the team a disservice as they averaged 20 points per game. And that’s not even taking into account the defensive side of football, which has only seen safety Jalen Thompson play every game in 2022. But as Brown said, the NFL is a business and a results-based business. For those still on the team, all they can do is sit back and wait for the next shoe to drop while the team searches for a new head coach. One of the names already linked with the Cardinals is former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who already has an interview with the Denver Broncos for their vacancy. “Sean Payton is one of them,” Brown said when someone mentioned the former Saint as a potential replacement. “Whoever they bring just has to go to work.” Follow @Tdrake4sports

