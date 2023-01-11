Ke Huy Quan Wins Best Supporting Actor at 2023 Golden Globes





Ke Huy QuanHollywood’s comeback continued on Tuesday night, when he won the 2023 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Everything everywhere all at once. Quan’s emotional acceptance speech reflected the difficult journey he’s had since a child star. For so many years, I was afraid of having nothing more to offer. That no matter what I do, I will never surpass what I did as a kid, he said. These are the Daniels, the directors ofEverything everywhere all at once, which brought him back to comedy. They gave me the opportunity to try again, he said. Everything that has happened since is incredible. Quans FellowGlobe nominees includedThe Banshees of InisherinsBrendan Gleeson andBarry Keoghan,BabylonsBrad Pitt,and The good nursesEddie Redmayne, but Quan, who has already won a Gotham Award, as well as multiple critics’ awards, entered the night as the expected winner. It seems very likely that Hell will also land an Oscar nomination for supporting actor, with a strong possibility of winning as well. InEverything everywhere all at once, Quan plays Waymond Wang, Evelyn Wang’s sweet husband (michelle yeo) who is saddened to file for divorce after feeling his marriage has grown cold. But in the Multiverse, Waymond grows from a mild-mannered laundromat co-owner to a talented and deadly martial artist determined to protect the world from destruction. Quan’s 40-year comeback story was one of the most compelling stories of the season. As a child in the 80s, Quan starred inThe Goonies andIndiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, but later could not find work as an Asian actor in Hollywood, instead building a career behind the scenes as a stunt coordinator and assistant director. This was the release of the 2018sboobies rich asianwith his future co-star Yeohthat gave Quan new hope for opportunities in Hollywood, and he returned to acting when the directorsDaniel Kwan andDaniel Scheinert throw it inEverything everywhere all at once. In his acceptance speech, Quan was sure to point out a familiar face in the room, shouting Steven Spielberg, who crossed out Indian Jones. I was raised to never forget where I came from and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity, he said. Steve, thank you! Finally, he thanked the most important person in my life, the one who never stopped believing in me: his wife, Echo. Quan plans to continue performing (hell will soon be seen in the Disney+ serieschinese born american) and recently reflected on his comeback withVanity Lounge:When I stood in front of the camera, I felt alive. I don’t know how to explain it, but it was a feeling I haven’t had in decades. But I feel alive now. Contents This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from.

