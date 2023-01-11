‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Actor Ke Huy Quan Wins Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture





Ke Huy Quan won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. Quan won the award on Tuesday for his portrayal of passionate husband and laundromat owner Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once. I was brought up to never forget where I came from and always remember who gave me my first opportunity, he said. I’m so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you. When I started my career as a child actor in Indiana Jones, I started to wonder if that was it, if it was just luck. Quan is the first actor of Asian descent in nearly 40 years to win in his category, the last being Haing S. Ngor for his role in The Killing Fields in 1985. He beat Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, who were nominated separately for their roles in The Banshees of Inisherin, Brad Pitt for Babylon and Eddie Redmayne for The Good Nurse. Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Alamy Quan’s performance in “Everything Everywhere,” in which her kind and hopeful character helps save the multiverse and keep her marriage and family together, won critical acclaim. The role is also significant for Quan personally, as it marks his return to acting after more than two decades of work behind the camera. Prior to “Everything Everywhere,” Quan made a name for himself in Hollywood as a child actor, playing iconic roles as Indiana Jones’ sidekick Short Round in the 1984 blockbuster Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. A year later, Quan found mainstream popularity once again as Data, the young and inventive of his neighborhood team in the 80s classic The Goonies. His first success, however, was short-lived. Opportunities for Asian actors at that time were rare, Quan said. I love to play and I haven’t found a job. Hollywood didn’t want me. There was no role for me, so I spent the majority of my time in my late teens and early twenties waiting for the phone to ring, and it rarely rang, Quan told the Hollywood Reporters. Stakeholder RoundtableTuesday. I had no choice but to walk away, and the hard part was saying goodbye to the dream I always wanted, but it was just hard to be an Asian actor at this era. Quan ended up going to film school. With his acting dreams behind him, he pivoted his career as a stunt coordinator and assistant director. It wasn’t until 2018 that the romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, which featured an all-Asian cast, began to reconsider its options, he told the panel. “Everything Everywhere” was the first movie he auditioned for after his acting hiatus.

Brahmjot Kaur contributed .

