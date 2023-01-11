Golden Globes host cries over Hollywood Foreign Press Association: I’m here because I’m black





Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael used his opening monologue on Tuesday night to tear up the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which hosts the awards show, amid controversy over lack of diversity among its members. “Welcome to the 80th annual Golden Globes. I’m your host Jerrod Carmichael,” the 35-year-old comedian said at the start of his monologue. “And I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m black. Carmichael, whose HBO comedy special “Rothaniel” won an Emmy last year, also opened up about the events that led to him being asked to host. “I’m going to catch everyone in the room,” added Carmichael. “The Golden Globe Awards didn’t air last year because the HFPA – which, I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single black member until the death of George Floyd, so do with this information what you want…” Carmichael, star of the NBC sitcom ‘The Carmichael Show,’ also told those in attendance that he was hosting the awards show for cash and to honor the film and television industry, adding that he had declined to meet HFPA President Helen Hoehne for a one-on-one chat, telling his publicist at the time, “No thanks. I know a trap when I hear a trap. “I am here thanks to all of you. I look around this room and I see a lot of talented people. People I admire. People I would like to be like. People I’m jealous of. People who are amazing entertainers,” Carmichael said at the end of his monologue. “Whatever the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s past is, this is a night we can celebrate, and I think this industry deserves nights like these.” Mel Gibson left Mardi Gras parade over unspecified threats Queen Elizabeth wanted to know what Meghan thought of Trump when they met: Prince Harry’s memoir

The HFPA, which is led by Los Angeles-based reporters from various outlets, was at the center of controversy in 2021 after a Los Angeles Times investigation pointed to the lack of racial representation on its board of directors. , which included no blacks. In response, NBC, which airs the annual awards show each year, announced that it would not air the next ceremony in 2022. Since then, the HFPA has expanded its board of directors and recently partnered with the NAACP to create a five-year plan called the “Reimagine Coalition,” with the goal of promoting more diversity, inclusion, and equity in the workplace. entertainment industry.

