Prosecutors to retry actor Danny Masterson for rape





LOS ANGELES (AP) Los Angeles prosecutors will retry That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson on three counts of rape after a hopelessly deadlocked jury led to a mistrial in his first trial in November .

The LA County District Attorney’s Office said prosecutors’ plans in court filings and at a hearing Tuesday, where Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo denied a defense motion to dismiss the charges. charges.

The move comes despite prosecutors failing to convince even half of the previous jury to vote to convict one of the counts against Masterson, who is accused of raping three women, including a former girlfriend. friend, at her home between 2001 and 2003. We are delighted that Danny Masterson is not allowed to simply escape criminal liability, said two of the three women and the husband of one of them in a joint statement released through their attorneys. “Despite years of intimidation and harassment, we are fully committed to participating in the upcoming criminal trial. The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually abused. The judge tentatively set the new trial for the end of March. Masterson, 46, made no comment to reporters outside of court after Tuesday’s hearing, and his attorney did not respond to an email seeking comment. He pleaded not guilty and his attorney said the acts were all consensual.

The Church of Scientology played a major role during the month-long trial, with Masterson a member and the three female former members. Prosecutors said the church dissuaded them from going public for years, which the church denied. The accusations date back to a period when Masterson was at the height of his fame, starring from 1998 to 2006 as Steven Hyde on Foxs That 70s Show. The show has stars in Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace and is getting an upcoming Netflix reboot with That 90s Show. ___ Follow AP Entertainment writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

