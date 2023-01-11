



Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for her performance in The whale. The actor was up for Best Actor in a Drama from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser notoriously refused to attend the event after accusing the organization’s former president, Philip Berk, of groping him in 2003. “I can’t believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I also want to say to my fellow nominees: you have done the most beautiful and profound work, and I am so honored and proud to be among you,” Butler said during his acceptance speech. Phrasingr said QG in November that he would “not be attending” the awards ceremony due to his history with the coveted trophy’s voting body. “I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Fraser said. “It’s because of the history I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me many things, but not that. In 2018, the HFPA investigated Fraser’s allegations against Berk and found that “Berk had touched Mr. Fraser inappropriately”, but that “the evidence shows that it was intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance”. The HFPA, which had no black voting members until 2021, expelled Berk in 2021 for remarks he made about Black Lives Matter. Fraser said he would consider returning to the awards show if any significant changes were made to the organization. Tendency “According to the rules of engagement, it would be my responsibility to take a look at it and make a decision at that time, if that became the situation,” Fraser said. QG. “And it would have to be, I don’t know, what’s the word I’m looking for…sincere?” I would like a gesture to turn poison into medicine in one way or another. I do not know what it is. But that would be my hope. But it’s not about me. Fraser previously won the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Award for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s film The whale. He is also among the favorites to win Best Actor at the 2023 Oscars on March 12.

