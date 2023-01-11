Entertainment
Austin Butler Wins Best Actor for ‘Elvis’ – Billboard
If he can dream it, he can earn it. Austin Butler won the 2023 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Category on Tuesday, Jan. 10, for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann. Elvis.
“Oh man, all my words are leaving me! I’m so grateful right now,” the 31-year-old actor exclaimed as he accepted the trophy. “I owe it to a bold, visionary filmmaker who allowed me to experiment, to take risks, and always knew I would be supported – Baz Luhrmann, I love you.”
The actor also thanked Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley, who were in the audience. “Thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” he told the couple as piano music played from louder and louder to encourage him to conclude his speech.
And that’s when Butler offered a suggestion to the person behind the music for the ceremony. “You could at least play ‘Suspicious Minds’ or something!” he joked, referring to The King’s 1969 Billboard Hot 100 hit.
The actor concluded his speech by saluting the late artist. “You were an icon and a rebel, and I love you so much,” he said of the three-time Grammy winner.
Austin defeated Brendan Fraser (The whale), Hugh Jackman (The son), Billy Nighy (Life) and Jeremy Pope (Inspection) for the trophy for best dramatic actor.
The 80th Annual Golden Globes were hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael and held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. The ceremony aired on NBC and aired on Peacock.
