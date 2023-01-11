Bob Odenkirk seeks balance, humor following his heart attack | Entertainment
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Bob Odenkirk is still processing his feelings after suffering a massive heart attack in July 2021 and says a big takeaway is to fight for a better work-life balance.
I don’t think I’ve figured it out yet,” the actor said Tuesday at a semi-annual TV critics rally. “I have to do a better job because we can’t go on forever. We don’t… I want to make the right choices so I feel like I’m doing the best I can with the time I have left, the things I love in this world. And I don’t think I’ve figured it out yet, but I’m working on it.
Odenkirk’s heart attack happened while filming the final season of AMC’s Better Call Saul, and his heart stopped for 18 minutes. He returned to work five weeks later and said he did not remember what had happened, but felt euphoria and also exhaustion.
I was strangely optimistic after that heart attack for a long time. It was a gift, I guess, but also strange for everyone around me… They were very careful not to give me too much work to do, but it was hard. It was really difficult. After about eight hours of filming, I got tired,” he said. “It was like being this weird little bird at the age of 59.
After production on Saul ended, Odenkirk took a long-awaited family vacation and then embarked directly on his new project, the comedy series Lucky Hank”, based on the novel Straight Man by Richard Russo.
Odenkirk plays Hank Devereaux, a college English professor who is also the department head of an underfunded Pennsylvania college he describes as the capital of mediocracy.
The audience meets Hank at a demotivated and uninspired time in his 40s. The show features Mireille Enos (“The Killing”) who also questions her own career and purpose in life.
Odenkirk jokes that when choosing his next project at AMC, he “could have been a zombie,” referencing the channel’s hit The Walking Dead franchise, but was drawn to the strong relationships depicted in Lucky Hank and humor.
Saul was truly alone. He had nothing… He was a tough guy to play, he was so lonely. I love that this guy loves his wife, she loves him… I love his humor, he’s funny and he knows he’s funny. He makes jokes all the time.
Lucky Hank debuts March 19 on AMC and AMC+.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
