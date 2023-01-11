Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood Walkthrough

Despite what you may have seen in movies like tron or Jumanji, it’s impossible for humans to jump off their couches in a video game. Or, at least, it was. This is the Universal and Nintendo experience hope to recreate with Super Nintendo World, the brand new thematic land that opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA on February 17. It is the first of its kind in North America and the second in the world.

Before the opening, io9 was treated to a guided tour of the new attraction. Located on the theme park lower lot, guests first walk through a familiar-looking green pipe and hear that unmistakable Bwah, bwah, bwah distortion sound. You’ve just left Universal Studios and find yourself in the Mushroom Kingdom, a fully immersive 360-degree world filled with Super Mario everything. There are mushrooms, there are question mark blocks, there are Goombas, Koopas, pipes, Piranha plants and Thwomps as far as the eye can see. You exit Peachs Castle, where something was stolen from him, and in the distance you see Bowsers Castle, where you can race him and all his friends.

Piranha projects? Pow blocks? It’s Mario. Picture : Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

io9 was among a group of journalists who took a whirlwind walking tour of the still-under-construction land last week. So unfortunately we couldn’t ride the main land attraction, Mario Kart: Bowser Challengebut we’ve learned that’s just one of the many things you can do in Super Nintendo World that instantly get cooler if you buy a $40 Power-Up Band.

With this tape (which doubles as a Nintendo Amiibo and is available in six different models), you can collect coins all over the country. And we mean everywhere. While coins will mostly be collected on the Mario Kart route and through various physical mini-games (more on those in a second), there are several nooks and crannies built around the land specifically for exploration. See a random arrow on the wall? Follow it and you may find a series of magic blocks and AR binoculars, similar to those elsewhere in the park. Curious to know why there is an alcove to nowhere? Enter and a mysterious M on the wall will tell you why. Some question mark blocks give you one coin, some give you more, but all of them are only activated if you have a Power-Up Band. (Otherwise, you get that familiar thud like when mini-Mario can’t break a block of bricks.)

The Thwomp challenge lets you flip tiles to defeat it. Picture : Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

The main story of the land is that a golden mushroom has been stolen from Princess Peach and it’s up to you, the guest, to try and get it back. To do this, you’ll need to acquire at least three of the four available Keys you get by completing Key Challenges, which are short interactive Mario-themed games. One involves defeating a Piranha Plant, another a Goomba, the third a Koopa Troopa, and finally a Thwomp. Each will require you (and in some cases a few friends) to physically solve puzzles or play games against a timed clock and have easy and hard modes, depending on your abilities and previous progress. At the time of our visit, we were only able to complete the Thwomp challenge, which asks you and your friends to communicate in order to change a huge screen of tiles all of the same color. It was manic, intense and fun.

Each challenge will have its own individual queue and if you complete it you will get a key which will be recorded by your Power Band, along with the number of coins you have obtained. If you don’t have a Power Band, you can complete all challenges, but you won’t keep score; the score is kept in the universal application as well as on the country’s interactive leaderboards. (Your Power Band also keeps your score when you get home so you can come back and add to it.) Once you get three keys (though you don’t have to, because buying a Power Band is not a requirement), you can enter Bowser Jr.s castle and participate in a mini-boss battle. Here, up to 12 people will jump and react to a 180-degree screen that tracks their movements and, if the band defeats Bowser Jr., Peachs Golden Mushroom will be back. Again, this challenge wasn’t working when we visited the lot, but even just standing in space and looking at it, you could easily tell it was the second coolest thing you could do, behind the Mario Kart stroll.

A door in Bowsers’ office. Picture : Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

As for that Mario Kart going up, queuing for it will take you to the outskirts of Super Nintendo World and eventually through the entrance to Bowsers Castle, the centerpiece of all space. Inside, you’ll walk through Bowsers’ office, which is filled with Super Mario Bros. and Mario Kart Easter eggs. Some favorites include books such as Dont Bring Bananas to a Shell Fight, Shy Guy: Behind the Mask, The Art of Balloon Battle, a multi-volume set titled The Saga of the Mushroom Kingdom, and a miniature recreation of the virtual rides track . These are just a few that I noticed at first glance, but you could seriously spend hours in the office section of the queue and still find new stuff.

Again we weren’t able to do the ride itself but the line up is breathtaking. We were also told that once on board you will be equipped with a visor and goggles to fully enjoy the experience where you can steer and launch shells while racing against all your Mario characters favourites. To be clear though, the ride simulates a race, it’s not an actual race. You just have to sit back and enjoy, but if you choose to do a little more along the way, you can impact what happens and accumulate more coins, which are counted at the end and displayed to everyone on board. If you have a powerband, then it will be added to your total.

It’s time to get dressed up and look at those cool little details like the Luigis vacuum cleaner. Picture : Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

Beyond Mario Kart ride, four key challenges, and a boss battle, Super Nintendo World has two character encounter sections, one for Princess Peach and one for Mario and Luigias, as well as the table-service restaurant called Toadstool Cafe (in which many , but not all, of the items include mushrooms) and a gift shop, 1-Up Factory, which also serves as an outlet for Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge. For now, it will be filled almost exclusively with merchandise available from other stores in the park, like hats, shirts, Mario-themed plush dolls, and more.

As a lifelong Nintendo and Mario fan, what impressed me more than anything you could do in Super Nintendo World was just stay there. Although you are on the backlot of Universal Studios, a few meters from Transformers: the journey and just off the 101 freeway, the land feels detached. With the Mario music blaring, the walls built just high enough to block out most distractions, and the ever-moving and beautifully designed sets, you really get that I’m inside a mario feeling of play. I wanted to put my notebook down and run around like I was six years old and in the middle of a Duck Hunt session. Does a person who does not know Link from Zelda or Chris Pratt from Bob Hoskin feel the same way? To some extent, it would be hard not to believe that the land is physically engrossing, but die-hard Nintendo and Mario fans are absolutely going to get more out of the experience than people who aren’t.

Whore in the house! Picture : Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

Also, it’s called Super Nintendo World, not Super Mario World, so there’s at least a little nod to another Nintendo franchise (Pikmin) but that’s it, at least for now. Future expansions are possible, even likely, but take a lot of time and planning, especially when the entirety of Universal Studios Hollywood is already an elaborate jigsaw piece, squeezed into a gap between the studio itself and several freeways. main. This means that, for now, Super Nintendo World is about Mario, Luigi, Peach and crew, with the aim of hopefully immersing fans in the iconic video game franchise.

However, it is important to note that all of this was experienced in a country that was not overrun with people. There were no lines for hours. No conquered virtual queues or reservations needed. How Super Nintendo World will end up feeling once it becomes part of Universal Studios Hollywood is something theme park fans can debate going forward. Even at first glance, however, given So away from the park entrance feels like a faux pas, even if it was necessary. Either way, at this point, weeks before opening, the positive intentions and attention to detail are definitely there. The goal is to transport Hollywood fans to the Mushroom Kingdom, and Super Nintendo World does just that.

Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17. It will be open to everyone in the park unless it reaches capacity, then reservations will be required. Click here for more information.

Do you have additional questions? Ask below and I’ll do my best to answer what I can.

