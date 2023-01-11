Streaming’s moment of truth; ‘Drewsday’ on Pluto | Culture & Leisure

Mega-mergers and massive debt have forced a reckoning in the television world. Streamers who had bottomless budgets are finally making cuts.
Just last week, Netflix unplugged 1899, a Lost-style puzzler that turned out to be the most expensive TV series in German history. It’s a fun and weird ride, Titanic meets The Shining through mind-blowing digital head games. Its creators envisioned at least three seasons. Sometimes brevity can be a blessing. The first season of Netflix’s The OA was a revelation. But the second was decidedly meh.
Netflix is hardly alone. Starz recently announced the cancellation of its stylish adaptation of Dangerous Liaisons. It came just weeks after HBO dropped the expensive and expansive Westworld series and removed the show from its streaming catalog, ostensibly to save on residuals. It’s a sign of parsimony that isn’t often associated with Golden Goose streams. But the folks at Discovery are now in charge of HBO’s largesse, so look to put more emphasis on making things cheap.
On another somewhat related and sobering note, Amazon, the owner of Prime Video, streamer of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the most expensive TV series ever made, just announced the layoff of 18,000 employees.
With all those giant subscription streamers skating, or at least the brakes, how is a free, ad-supported meat-and-potatoes platform going to stand out? By changing the names of the week.
On Pluto, it’s officially Drewsday. Every Tuesday in January, Pluto TV Spotlight will feature programming curated by Drew Barrymore, star of ET and countless rom-coms. Tonight’s program is devoted to his favorite thrillers, including Minority Report and Silence of the Lambs. Look for romance movies next Tuesday and winners next Drewsday.
This allows Barrymore to play the kind of role the late Robert Osborne played on TCM, presiding over night picks and offering praise and ideas. Barrymore, a third-generation Hollywood star, has appeared with Osborne more than once as a guest programmer.
For Pluto, an aggregator of hundreds of old shows, movies, and streaming channels featuring games, news, weather, and music, it’s a smart idea. It associates the service with viewers who might have grown up with Barrymore and his films. Netflix concocted Stranger Things specifically to appeal to 1980s kids. Who better to reach them for Pluto than the Firestarter star?
American Experience (8 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) repeats a 2022 episode, Riveted: The History of Jeans, an effort to separate legend and myth from the even more interesting history of pants. Long considered the invention of Levi Strauss, the use of denim has a long history on several continents. The use of indigo to dye fabric came from Africa, and denim garments were so associated with African-American slaves that they were long sold as Negro Cloth.
Strauss’ use of metal rivets to reinforce his pants for gold rush gold diggers gives this documentary its title.
Denim continued to reflect American culture at its best and its worst. Widely associated with cowboys, the fabric became popular in the 1930s with wealthy East Coast women vacationing on ranches. In the 1950s, denim became linked to juvenile delinquency; in the 1960s, hippie abandonment. In the late 1970s, designer jeans made the fabric expensive and exclusive.
Okay, that was weird. The least anticipated story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/deception plot to obtain their respective daughters. in elite universities.
This is obviously an ongoing case, and all parties must have their say, or one day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It implies an overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything less was unthinkable.
Television plays a significant role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every character hails from the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.
There was a time, not so long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about barely credentialed young lawyers from anonymous institutions who took on impossible cases against big corporations and ultimately won. And I got the girl, to boot.
Thus, the neurotic obsession of our present age with elitism and inequality is hardly entrenched.
If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are still essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedy. Looking at Gilligans Island, we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and took pity on the millionaire and his wife.
