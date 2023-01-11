‘It’s not going to be easy’: British Columbia-born former actor shares his hopes for detox and recovery

A Vancouver-born former Hollywood actor who now lives in the city’s Downtown Eastside hopes he’s on the verge of overcoming his addiction.

And Bernie Coulson, who once shared the screen with an Oscar winner, says he’s been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support since appearing on a Global News show last month.

Now in his 50s, Coulson shared an apartment with Brad Pitt and starred opposite Jodie Foster in the 1988 blockbuster The accused.

In the years that followed, he fought a tough battle with drugs, including 17 attempts at treatment.

When Global News last spoke with Coulson in October, he was days away from another attempt – but gave up his seat at the last minute to someone who needed it most.

Now he is scheduled for rehab on January 14 and has insisted this time around will be different.

“This is my first time going there. I’ve always been told that… you gotta do this, you gotta do that. Nobody is forcing me to go. They say if you go for yourself, you go for the right reason,” he said.

“I just want to say that I’m going to do my best. I feel like it’s going to be successful this time. I have a good feeling. Usually when I feel, it’s a good thing. It’s not going to be easy.

When Global News first met Coulson, he was taking narcotics prescribed by a doctor and living in public housing in the DTES. He attributed his newfound motivation to try to detox to an overdose that nearly killed him.

He said he was sad to see people living with addiction who want a better life waiting months before seeking treatment.

“Sometimes people left at that point, like looking at the stats of people quitting. People are dying every day, people are dying on waiting lists,” he said.

Coulson said he currently works part-time as a Chinatown steward, helping to keep the neighborhood clean and the needles off the streets.

But he said he dreams of getting back into film and television if he can stabilize his life and deal with some health issues.

After Global's coverage aired in December, many former friends and family members reached out to send love and support.





He said he wanted everyone to know that he is alive and that he will make it this time.

“I know there are a lot of people wondering what I did,” he said.

“I just walked away from people because I felt a little guilty. I didn’t want to influence anyone the wrong way.

And he had one last message for his 19-year-old daughter, Kaylee: don’t give up on dad.

“I want to tell you that I love you, and I hope you see that after I get through it and I come out shining,” he said.