Entertainment
‘It’s not going to be easy’: British Columbia-born former actor shares his hopes for detox and recovery
A Vancouver-born former Hollywood actor who now lives in the city’s Downtown Eastside hopes he’s on the verge of overcoming his addiction.
And Bernie Coulson, who once shared the screen with an Oscar winner, says he’s been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support since appearing on a Global News show last month.
Now in his 50s, Coulson shared an apartment with Brad Pitt and starred opposite Jodie Foster in the 1988 blockbuster The accused.
Read more:
From Hollywood to Hastings: Vancouver actor recounts his struggle with addiction and recovery
Read next:
BC pediatrician questions new research linking gas stoves to childhood asthma
In the years that followed, he fought a tough battle with drugs, including 17 attempts at treatment.
When Global News last spoke with Coulson in October, he was days away from another attempt – but gave up his seat at the last minute to someone who needed it most.
A Hollywood actor’s struggle with addiction on Vancouver’s DTES
Now he is scheduled for rehab on January 14 and has insisted this time around will be different.
“This is my first time going there. I’ve always been told that… you gotta do this, you gotta do that. Nobody is forcing me to go. They say if you go for yourself, you go for the right reason,” he said.
trendy now
-
Prince Harry’s Popularity Falls To Low As Fatigue And Criticism Set In
-
Ellen DeGeneres shares video of raging flood at her California home: ‘It’s crazy’
“I just want to say that I’m going to do my best. I feel like it’s going to be successful this time. I have a good feeling. Usually when I feel, it’s a good thing. It’s not going to be easy.
When Global News first met Coulson, he was taking narcotics prescribed by a doctor and living in public housing in the DTES. He attributed his newfound motivation to try to detox to an overdose that nearly killed him.
Read more:
Safe drinking at the forefront of tackling overdose crisis, says PM
Read next:
Edmonton libraries spent $1.5m in 2022 to deal with social unrest results: report
He said he was sad to see people living with addiction who want a better life waiting months before seeking treatment.
“Sometimes people left at that point, like looking at the stats of people quitting. People are dying every day, people are dying on waiting lists,” he said.
Coulson said he currently works part-time as a Chinatown steward, helping to keep the neighborhood clean and the needles off the streets.
But he said he dreams of getting back into film and television if he can stabilize his life and deal with some health issues.
After Global’s coverage aired in December, many former friends and family members reached out to send love and support.
Architects of Portugal’s successful drug policy say BC lacks key element
He said he wanted everyone to know that he is alive and that he will make it this time.
“I know there are a lot of people wondering what I did,” he said.
“I just walked away from people because I felt a little guilty. I didn’t want to influence anyone the wrong way.
And he had one last message for his 19-year-old daughter, Kaylee: don’t give up on dad.
“I want to tell you that I love you, and I hope you see that after I get through it and I come out shining,” he said.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9401598/bc-actor-addiction-recovery/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘It’s not going to be easy’: British Columbia-born former actor shares his hopes for detox and recovery
- Biden invites Ukrainian troops to US for weapons training
- Streaming’s moment of truth; ‘Drewsday’ on Pluto | Culture & Leisure
- Madison hockey community comes together to support a grieving family
- Oakville school to adopt dress code after teacher wears huge prosthetic breasts in class
- Imran Khan criticizes the Pakistani government for its “irresponsible statements” against the Taliban
- Xi Jinping tells officials not to collude with business groups amid battle over economy
- Hubballi prepares to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi Hubballi News
- Erdogan’s government aims to ban opposition parties ahead of elections
- Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood Walkthrough
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- An earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale destroyed more than 100 homes in Indonesia