Pokemon Go player surprised by Kanto Articuno’s appearance in Daily Incense





Dylan Horetsky Posted : 2023-01-10T21:52:26 Updated : 2023-01-10T21:52:35

A Pokemon Go player was surprised after finding a Kanto Articuno with his Daily Adventure Incense, although the mon isn’t actually available as a spawn. In July 2022, Niantic revealed Daily Adventure Incense to give Pokemon Go players more motivation to take 15 minutes out of their day and get outside. To make it even more interesting, the company took advantage of its launch to launch the Galarian form of the Legendary Birds, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. So when a Redditor by the name of Ganado_Enthusiast found Articuno’s Kanto form, he was both surprised and confused. PoGo trainer surprised by Kanto Articuno spawn The trainer shared his finding with others in the pokemon go subredditexplaining that they were traveling overseas in Egypt when they decided to start a Daily Adventure Incense. The article continues after the announcement Instead of the normal encounter with a Galarian Articuno, Ganado_Enthusiast encountered an oddity, Kanto’s original form of ice-type birds. Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on esports, gaming and more. Other players were also quick to respond to comments with their own experiences, including coaches who had a similar encounter. I hope it’s permanent, glitch or not. I need an extra Articuno and Moltres, replied one user. Another trainer shared: My Galarian Articuno switched to a random OG Articuno while walking like my buddy. The coach also shared his excitement for the surprising discovery as they didn’t have Kanto Articuno form beforehand. The article continues after the announcement The only way to reliably get Articuno is when Pokemon Go places the legendary bird in Raid Battles at the time of writing, but it’s unclear what Niantic might do with Daily Adventure Incense in the future.

