Connect with us

Entertainment

List of winners of the Golden Globes 2023

 




CNN

The 80th Golden Globes Awards were presented Tuesday in Los Angeles.

ABC Abbott Elementary and HBO’s The White Lotus were among the night’s big winners on TV, and in movies, The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans walked away with two of the night’s most coveted awards.

See below for a full list of nominees with winners listed in bold.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy Television Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill HaderBarry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary *WINNER

Kaley Cuoco, flight attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone *WINNER

Diego Luna, Andorra

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance Pay

Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series

Emma Darcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, euphoria *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, black bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Sky Banner

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story *WINNER

Sebastien Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, Abandonment *WINNER

Best Drama TV Series

You better call Saul

The crown

Dragon House *WINNER

ozark

Breakup

Best Limited Television Series or Made-for-TV Movie

Black bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The stall

The White Lotus *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical or Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark *WINNER

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical or Drama Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, severance pay

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary *WINNER

Henry WinklerBarry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus *WINNER

Claire Danes, Fleishman is in trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Sky Banner

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, the patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird *WINNER

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Best Musical or Comedy Television Series

Abbott Elementary School *WINNER

the bear

hacks

Only murders in the building

Wednesday

Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin *WINNER

Everything everywhere all at once

Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads

triangle of sadness

best dramatic film

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans *WINNER

TAR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Foreign Language Film

RRR (India)

Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) *WINNER

Close (Belgium)

Decision to leave (South Korea)

Best Screenplay Film

Todd Field, TR

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Tout Partout All at once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin, *WINNER

Sarah Polley, Women Who Talk

Best Original Song Film

Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads sing)

Hello Pope, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio)

Hold my hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me, Tems, Ludwig Gransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) *WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, everything everywhere at once *WINNER

Eddie Redmayne, the good nurse

Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever *WINNER

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything at once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, she said

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Mystery at Daggers Drawn

Adam Driver, white noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin *WINNER

Ralph Fiennes, The menu

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del TorosPinocchio *WINNER

Marcel the shod shell

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

turn red

Best Actor in a Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis *WINNER

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Alive

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Actress in a Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tr *WINNER

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, the woman king

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, good luck to you Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, everything everywhere at once *WINNER

Best Director’s Film

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of the Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere Everything at once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans *WINNER

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio

Hildur Gunadttir, Women who speak

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon *WINNER

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/10/entertainment/golden-globe-winners-2023/index.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: