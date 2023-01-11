List of winners of the Golden Globes 2023









CNN

—

The 80th Golden Globes Awards were presented Tuesday in Los Angeles. ABC Abbott Elementary and HBO’s The White Lotus were among the night’s big winners on TV, and in movies, The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans walked away with two of the night’s most coveted awards. See below for a full list of nominees with winners listed in bold. Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy Television Series Donald Glover, Atlanta Bill HaderBarry Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White, The Bear *WINNER Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary *WINNER Kaley Cuoco, flight attendant Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Jean Smart, Hacks Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series Jeff Bridges, The Old Man Kevin Costner, Yellowstone *WINNER Diego Luna, Andorra Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Adam Scott, Severance Pay Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series Emma Darcy, House of the Dragon Laura Linney, Ozark Imelda Staunton, The Crown Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily Zendaya, euphoria *WINNER Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Taron Egerton, black bird Colin Firth, The Staircase Andrew Garfield, Under the Sky Banner Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story *WINNER Sebastien Stan, Pam and Tommy Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy Julia Garner, Inventing Anna Lily James, Pam and Tommy Julia Roberts, Gaslit Amanda Seyfried, Abandonment *WINNER Best Drama TV Series You better call Saul The crown Dragon House *WINNER ozark Breakup Best Limited Television Series or Made-for-TV Movie Black bird Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Pam and Tommy The stall The White Lotus *WINNER Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical or Drama Series Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Julia Garner, Ozark *WINNER Janelle James, Abbott Elementary Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical or Drama Series John Lithgow, The Old Man Jonathan Pryce, The Crown John Turturro, severance pay Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary *WINNER Henry WinklerBarry Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus *WINNER Claire Danes, Fleishman is in trouble Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Sky Banner Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus Domhnall Gleeson, the patient Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird *WINNER Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy Best Musical or Comedy Television Series Abbott Elementary School *WINNER the bear hacks Only murders in the building Wednesday Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin *WINNER Everything everywhere all at once Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads triangle of sadness best dramatic film Avatar: The Way of the Water Elvis The Fabelmans *WINNER TAR Top Gun: Maverick Best Foreign Language Film RRR (India) Quiet on the Western Front (Germany) Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) *WINNER Close (Belgium) Decision to leave (South Korea) Best Screenplay Film Todd Field, TR Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Tout Partout All at once Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin, *WINNER Sarah Polley, Women Who Talk Best Original Song Film Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads sing) Hello Pope, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio) Hold my hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick) Lift Me, Tems, Ludwig Gransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) *WINNER Best Supporting Actor in Any Motion Picture Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin Brad Pitt, Babylon Ke Huy Quan, everything everywhere at once *WINNER Eddie Redmayne, the good nurse Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever *WINNER Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything at once Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness Carey Mulligan, she said Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy Diego Calva, Babylon Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Mystery at Daggers Drawn Adam Driver, white noise Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin *WINNER Ralph Fiennes, The menu Best Animated Film Guillermo del TorosPinocchio *WINNER Marcel the shod shell Puss in Boots: The Last Wish turn red Best Actor in a Drama Austin Butler, Elvis *WINNER Brendan Fraser, The Whale Hugh Jackman, The Son Bill Nighy, Alive Jeremy Pope, The Inspection Best Actress in a Drama Cate Blanchett, Tr *WINNER Olivia Colman, Empire of Light Viola Davis, the woman king Ana de Armas, Blonde Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris goes to Paris Margot Robbie, Babylon Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu Emma Thompson, good luck to you Leo Grande Michelle Yeoh, everything everywhere at once *WINNER Best Director’s Film James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of the Water Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere Everything at once Baz Luhrmann, Elvis Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans *WINNER Best Original Score Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio Hildur Gunadttir, Women who speak Justin Hurwitz, Babylon *WINNER John Williams, The Fabelmans Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

