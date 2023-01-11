Entertainment
List of winners of the Golden Globes 2023
CNN
—
The 80th Golden Globes Awards were presented Tuesday in Los Angeles.
ABC Abbott Elementary and HBO’s The White Lotus were among the night’s big winners on TV, and in movies, The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans walked away with two of the night’s most coveted awards.
See below for a full list of nominees with winners listed in bold.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy Television Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill HaderBarry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear *WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary *WINNER
Kaley Cuoco, flight attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone *WINNER
Diego Luna, Andorra
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance Pay
Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series
Emma Darcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, euphoria *WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Taron Egerton, black bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Sky Banner
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story *WINNER
Sebastien Stan, Pam and Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, Abandonment *WINNER
Best Drama TV Series
You better call Saul
The crown
Dragon House *WINNER
ozark
Breakup
Best Limited Television Series or Made-for-TV Movie
Black bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The stall
The White Lotus *WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical or Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark *WINNER
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical or Drama Series
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, severance pay
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary *WINNER
Henry WinklerBarry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus *WINNER
Claire Danes, Fleishman is in trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Sky Banner
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, the patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird *WINNER
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Best Musical or Comedy Television Series
Abbott Elementary School *WINNER
the bear
hacks
Only murders in the building
Wednesday
Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin *WINNER
Everything everywhere all at once
Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads
triangle of sadness
best dramatic film
Avatar: The Way of the Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans *WINNER
TAR
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Foreign Language Film
RRR (India)
Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) *WINNER
Close (Belgium)
Decision to leave (South Korea)
Best Screenplay Film
Todd Field, TR
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Tout Partout All at once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin, *WINNER
Sarah Polley, Women Who Talk
Best Original Song Film
Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads sing)
Hello Pope, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio)
Hold my hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
Lift Me, Tems, Ludwig Gransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) *WINNER
Best Supporting Actor in Any Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, everything everywhere at once *WINNER
Eddie Redmayne, the good nurse
Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever *WINNER
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything at once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, she said
Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Mystery at Daggers Drawn
Adam Driver, white noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin *WINNER
Ralph Fiennes, The menu
Best Animated Film
Guillermo del TorosPinocchio *WINNER
Marcel the shod shell
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
turn red
Best Actor in a Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis *WINNER
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Alive
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Actress in a Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tr *WINNER
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, the woman king
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, good luck to you Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, everything everywhere at once *WINNER
Best Director’s Film
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of the Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere Everything at once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans *WINNER
Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio
Hildur Gunadttir, Women who speak
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon *WINNER
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
