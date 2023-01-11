Tarnished Golden Globes return to TV and Hollywood plays along

The companies behind the tarnished Golden Globes continued a rehabilitation effort on Tuesday, with Hollywood luminaries weaving their way through waterlogged Los Angeles to accept trophies for film and television achievement.

Stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th Globes, forgoing the typical monologue (zingers on high-powered contestants) for a low-key opening that directly addressed the lack of diversity that kept the show from airing l ‘last year. Within moments, a quiet awkwardness descended on the room, such as when he noted that the Globe-awarding group didn’t have a single black member until the death of George Floyd.

One minute you’re making mint tea at home, the next you’re being asked to be the black face of a beleaguered white organization, he continued, explaining how he came to take the job. Life really comes to you fast, you know? He snapped that a friend, on hearing he would be paid $500,000, told him to put on a good suit and take the white people’s money from them.

The Fabelmans, a semi-autobiographical family drama by Steven Spielberg, won the Globe for Best Picture, Drama and Best Director.