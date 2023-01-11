Entertainment
Tarnished Golden Globes return to TV and Hollywood plays along
The companies behind the tarnished Golden Globes continued a rehabilitation effort on Tuesday, with Hollywood luminaries weaving their way through waterlogged Los Angeles to accept trophies for film and television achievement.
Stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th Globes, forgoing the typical monologue (zingers on high-powered contestants) for a low-key opening that directly addressed the lack of diversity that kept the show from airing l ‘last year. Within moments, a quiet awkwardness descended on the room, such as when he noted that the Globe-awarding group didn’t have a single black member until the death of George Floyd.
One minute you’re making mint tea at home, the next you’re being asked to be the black face of a beleaguered white organization, he continued, explaining how he came to take the job. Life really comes to you fast, you know? He snapped that a friend, on hearing he would be paid $500,000, told him to put on a good suit and take the white people’s money from them.
The Fabelmans, a semi-autobiographical family drama by Steven Spielberg, won the Globe for Best Picture, Drama and Best Director.
I’m really, really happy about it,” Spielberg said as he accepted the directing award. I’ve been hiding from this story since I was 17. He joked that his mother, Leah Adler, was in heaven talking about it.
The Banshees of Inisherin, a windswept tragicomedy about a moldy friendship, was nominated for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, also winning Globes for Screenwriting by Martin McDonagh and Acting by Colin Farrel.
But behind the scathing jokes, fervent acceptance speeches, champagne and couture lurked another sad truth: after two years of upheaval caused by ethics, finance and diversity scandal culminating in NBC’s refusal to broadcast the 2022 ceremony, Hollywood has abandoned any pretense that the Globes are meaningful as markers of artistic excellence.
The Globes are about business, plain and simple.
Most movie studios view the Globes telecast and accompanying red carpet spectacle as crucial marketing opportunities for winter movies, especially dramas, which struggle at the box office. In a study published in 2021, economists at the University of Shippensburg in Pennsylvania found that, on average, films that win Globes earn an extra $16.5 million in ticket sales.
The Fabelmans, which cost $40 million to make, excluding marketing, was one of the highest-grossing films. It has collected $13.4 million at the domestic box office since its November release.
James Cameron, nominated for best director for Avatar: The Way of Water, had received the memo. He turned a red carpet moment into a sales pitch. We were back in theaters as a society, we really needed that, he said. Enough with streaming already!
The Leading Role Globes for Dramas went to Austin Butler (Elvis) and Cate Blanchett (Tr). Ke Huy Quan was honored for her supporting performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, while Angela Bassett won the Best Supporting Actress Globe for her majestic role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
In a surprise, HBO’s Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon took home the Globe for Best TV Drama. (Awards predictors had predicted that Severance on Apple TV+ would take home the award.) Abbott Elementary, the ABC comedy set in a Philadelphia school, was named Best Comedy.
Thank you for believing in this show, said Abbott Elementary star and producer Quinta Brunson as she accepted the trophy for Best Actress in a Comedy. It resonated with the world in ways I couldn’t even imagine.
The Banshees of Inisherin and Abbott Elementary had the most nominations overnight among movies and TV shows. Banshees was up for eight film awards, while Abbott Elementary was in five television categories.
Farrell won the Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for his disconcerting performance of Banshees, taking the time to thank studio executives, his co-stars, his family and the donkey that appeared in the film. Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for Everything Everywhere All at Once, a goofy take on superhero movies.
I think all of you women understand that as the days and the years and the numbers go up, it seems like the opportunities are starting to shrink, Yeoh said, noting that she turned 60 last year. and referencing the discrimination she faced in Hollywood. She then began to talk about how grateful she was for the role when show producers started playing music to push her offstage. Shut up, please, she said, to cheers, before continuing.
People who assist the stars behind the scenes (agents, publicists, stylists) will tell you that very few were eager to attend the ceremony, either as nominees or presenters. At least 20 nominees weren’t in attendance, including Julia Roberts, Blanchett and Zendaya, who won Best Actress in a TV Drama for Euphoria. Some of the no-shows cited labor disputes, but the weather didn’t help, with the event following what meteorologists said was the worst rainstorm to sweep Los Angeles since 2005.
However, most of the nominees made the gesture of smiling! smiles! smiles! because they care a lot about Oscar nominations, and voting by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences begins Thursday.
Broadcasting the Golden Globe Awards also generates tens of millions of dollars for various Hollywood businesses. Catering companies, party planners, chauffeurs, banquets, florists and tanners rely on the show to generate a significant portion of their winter revenue.
It’s so exciting, Variety editor Marc Malkin said at the start of Variety’s red carpet pre-show, appearing to be still trying to convince himself. (The Globes producers actually laid down a gray carpet for the stars to walk on, explaining that it was part of a new palette. Some of the biggest stars walked the carpet but did not give interviews, perhaps to avoid awkward questions about why they decided to come.)
Advertisers bought about $50.3 million worth of airtime during NBC’s last Globes TV show, according to Kantar, a media research firm. NBC paid about $40 million for the rights to this year’s show, money that went to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the unorthodox nonprofit that grants the Globes, and Dick Clark Productions, which edited the broadcast.
As host, Carmichael went from serious to light-hearted to rude (foul language, a Whitney Houston joke) in a ceremony notable for the diversity of winners and nominees. The show even made time for a recorded message about freedom by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Eddie Murphy and TV producer Ryan Murphy (Pose, Glee, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) received lifetime achievement awards. Growing up gay in Indiana, Ryan Murphy said, I’ve never seen someone like me receive an award or even be a character on a TV show.
NBC has canceled the 2022 TV broadcast amid an ethical, financial and diversity scandal involving the foreign press association. Citing major band reforms, NBC agreed in September to return the ceremony to the air as part of a one-year trial.
The press association revised membership eligibility, recruited new members with a focus on diversity, enacted a stricter code of conduct and decided to end its tax-exempt status and transform into a for-profit company with a philanthropic arm. The 96-member organization now has six black members from scratch and added 103 non-member voters, about a dozen of whom are black.
NBC billed the 2023 Globes as the party of the year in commercials. In truth, however, Hollywood has tried to cut back on glamor and excess, partly to send a signal that the Globes are still on probation and partly because studios have cut costs and laid off staff to deal with setbacks. their streaming activities. In the past, the Beverly Hilton has hosted as many as six separate after-parties; this time, there was one planned.
Even so, the movie capital isn’t doing austerity very well. Mot & Chandon had to supply more than 100 cases of Champagne, including its Ros Imprial. Globes attendees were served Icelandic salmon with citrus flavored pure celery, Maya Pura honey brule, roasted watermelon radish and herb powder.
|
