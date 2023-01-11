“The Survivalists”, the first book by Kashana Cauleys Sharp and Witty

In today’s America, what constitutes success? What are the obstacles to its achievement? How do race, class, age, and location affect odds?

These so serious questions are tackled with a scathing and lol-inducing wit in The survivors, Kashana Cauley’s intelligent and sharp first novel. Cauley transports us to the overpriced real estate and fringe residents of hipster Brooklyn, as seen through the wide-eyed and increasingly jaded heart of protagonist Aretha. Despite her embrace of American startup history, when we meet the black lawyer in her thirties, Aretha’s chances of success professionally, financially, romantically, and family seem to slip away from her.

Aretha stood at her dresser, waiting for something in her wardrobe to declare itself up to the existential challenge of her third first date in a week. Like the novel itself, its clever and satirical opening line is perfectly suited to the era in which the novel and its characters were born. Cauley’s comic and literary chops made this reader laugh at his selfishly ridiculously fashionable characters, then failed the mirror test. Wait a minute. It’s me.

More from Oprah Daily

And you, maybe. Who among us wouldn’t knowingly nod his head at a sentence as well-crafted and emotionally astute as this: loneliness had a noise, a hum as if a working refrigerator had settled in his head that intensified when she saw happy couples on the street or in restaurants, looking at each other with something that no one had ever felt.

Like many urban professional women, eternally single Aretha keeps her loneliness at bay by partnering up with her best friend. It’s Nia who Aretha shares weekly brunch n bitch sessions with at their booth in their restaurant; Nia whose approval Aretha seeks; Nia with whom Aretha sewed a warm quilt of revealing confessionals and soothing rituals: the kind of survivalism meant to fulfill the human need for deep, lasting connection in a cold, internet-paced world.

Then Aretha meets Aaron lean, lanky, enterprising but laid back. Despite (or perhaps because of) the irony of their attraction, the law firm Aretha spends most of its time and earns most of its money denying the claims of Hurricane Sandy victims like Aaron, who lost his Greenwich Village apartment, and everything in it, to the flood Aretha is a dumbass. As she begins to let go of her cynicism, feeling herself becoming so much less of a closed fist pretending to be a person, we encourage our girls to develop their self-awareness and vulnerability.

As new love tends to do, Aretha’s relationship with Aaron shakes up and uplifts her life. After avoiding her former number one, Aretha eventually joins Nia for brunch, bracing herself for her best friend’s possessive skepticism. Under cross-examination, Aretha confesses that Aaron owns a business called Tactical Coffee.

Indeed, Nia is anything but united. Is this the guy whose cafe has the gun on the bag, she asks, and the bag says something crazy on it?

It is indeed. The crazy something is the tactical cafe, because you don’t want to fall asleep during the apocalypse. Despite her own mistrust of Aaron’s survivalist roommates, Aretha moves into the stately Brooklyn brownstone where Aaron roasts coffee and his roommates scavenge guns and cans of split pea soup. When Aaron leaves the country on the first of many bean-buying stints, Aretha goes snooping around, dealing with her fears of what she might find. His mission discovers an armory in the house and, under a back yard of Astroturf, a well-equipped and well-armed bunker built for four.

To maintain her otherwise perfect new relationship and slip Aaron into the role of husband she’s desperately trying to fill, Aretha will have to steer him away from the craziness of his roommates and their arsenal. But before she can talk about disaster preparedness, Aretha finds herself in the back seat of a shootout. Then another. Worse, she impatiently awaits these furtive nocturnal incursions into the bowels of the New York boroughs. With her job threatened by an evil new hire and her boyfriend increasingly absent, Aretha justifies capitulating to survivalism. Was it a crime that after thirty-two years of following the rules, she wanted to feel something?

As Aretha turns, the novel also evolves, from the sweet love story of a young aspiring lawyer to a professional and romantic partnership to an age-old cautionary tale about an otherwise brilliant woman who goes completely mad for a man. Captivated by the writing, the relatability of the characters, and the well-executed plot, we can’t look away as Aretha loses everything for love: her career, her home, her best friend, her belief system, and ultimately , herself.

How did she become a person who accepted all of this? She could turn it off, couldn’t she?

Fake. This is where the problem lies.

The Survivors: A Novel The Survivors: A Novel

Like Aretha, debut novelist Kashana Cauley is a former antitrust attorney. Unlike Aretha, Cauley left the law not for illegal gun races, but for a life that juggles his twin talents: comedy and social commentary. A former writer for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Cauley writes for television comedies, The New York Times, and other outlets, including Twitter, where she keeps her 118,000 followers in alternating states of LMAO and SMH.

Reading The survivalists recalls some writing wisdom imparted by Tayari Jones during a reading of her award-winning novel in 2018 An American wedding. Write about people and their problems, not about problems and their people, Jones told a delighted bookstore audience. Accomplishing this feat more difficult than it seems is one of the Survivalists stunning successes.

In the books’ opening chapters, Cauley brings us so close to her brilliant, caustic, lovable, and damaged protagonist that the problems Aretha later encounters in the cutthroat world of legal affairs, in her boyfriend’s house, and especially in herself- even are experienced by the reader as The Problems of Aretha, not just the worlds. Because these issues are personal to a character that hurts us, we also hurt the issues in the world that cause him such despair: the climate crisis that inflicted Aaron with PTSD in the form of a flooded apartment, misogyny and the racism that forces Aretha from both the dating pool and her law firm, and the fear of potential personal, political, and environmental apocalypses that turn Americans into survivalists, one and all.