Entertainment
Citing ‘unscrupulous actors’ and market trends, Coinbase CEO lays off 950 workers
To get a roundup of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunchs delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PST, subscribe here.
Haje is still giddy from spending a week in the bowels of Las Vegas for CES 2023, but is grateful to be back in the saddle of the Daily Crunch. Let’s see what’s happening in the land of technology! Christina and It came
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
More layoffs at Coinbase: Coinbase said it will cut another chunk of jobs, this time 20% or 950 employees, and abandon several projects, pot holder reports. This is the second round of layoffs from crypto exchanges in seven months after cut about 1,100 jobs in June.
-
Primed and ready: Amazon will expand its Buy with Prime service in the United States on January 31 Sarah writing. The Buy with Primes delivery service is similar to Prime, but also includes seamless checkout and easier returns, allowing merchants to build their own direct relationships with customers.
-
Chat, but with a bot: Everyone ChatGPTing. Do you know how we know? Dubious ChatGPT apps are flooding the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Ivan see you.
Startups and VCs
German biotech company BioNTech is a leading maker of COVID-19 vaccines, among others. is set to acquire InstaDeepa Tunis-born, UK-based AI startup for up to $562 million (~$680 million) in its biggest deal yet, take reports. The German vaccine maker intends to use InstaDeeps machine learning to improve its drug discovery process, including developing personalized treatments tailored to a patient’s cancer.
Supermom, a parenting platform with 20 million users in six Southeast Asian countries, offers parents price comparisons, communities and the opportunity to earn money by completing surveys, Katherine reports. This gives brands a way to conduct market research and collect first-party data, which is important as marketers prepare for a post-cookie world.
And we have some more stories for you:
-
Keep an eye out for the cheap: Frederic reports that Wyze launches its new $34 pan-and-tilt security camera.
-
Like tea, but functional: A brand new “functional” tea brand, the Ryl Company, is cash-rich with $6.7 million in new funding and debuted at Wegmans and Whole Foods, Christina reports.
-
Recycle heat: The servers are getting hot, so why not use them for something useful? Qarnot creates green data centers placing servers in central heating boilers, Roman reports. The company has just raised $13 million to pursue its mission.
-
Like Etsy but Korean: Craft Marketplace Backpackr prepares to expand into Southeast Asiareports kate.
-
Better talk, with some ways to go: Anthropogenic Claude improves on ChatGPTbut it still suffers from limitations, Kyle reports.
A Timeline for Startup M&A Processes: Key Steps and Factors to Consider
Picture credits: Siriporn Kaenseeya / EyeEm (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
Not all companies are best placed to go it alone, and that’s okay, writes Vishal Lugani, general partner and co-founder of Acrew Capital.
In its step-by-step guide to the M&A process, Lugani offers a week-by-week deal timeline that breaks down each step between sourcing deals and post-closing integration.
A lot can happen in the months it takes to close a deal, so the article includes strategies for selecting an acquirer, maintaining product momentum, and managing your team (and investors!).
Three others from the TC+ team:
Tech Crunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get a head start. You can register here. Use code DC to get 15% off an annual subscription!
Big Tech inc.
Some sources said pot holder that OpenAIs seed fund is in talks to invest in silicon chip bigwigs Sam Zeloof and Jim Keller, who started Atomic Semi to make chips. And understand this: the proposed investment of $15 million will value the company at $100 million. Not too shabby, uh, should we say silicon-y.
And we have five more for you:
-
Matchmaker, app-style: Scams happen, especially when love is involved. Not a good look for Tinder and other Match dating appsso they offer in-app advice to avoid romance scams, lauren writing.
-
More layoffs: Data software company Scale AI cuts 20% of its workforce, Kirsten reports. In a blog post, CEO Alexandr Wang pointed to aggressive hiring during good times, but the macro environment has changed dramatically in recent quarters, which I couldn’t predict.
-
In the news of privacy: Natasha L written on Facebook data scraping breach leading to legal action in Ireland, while Europe quiz TikTok on a variety of topics, including data security, disinformation and Digital Services Act compliance.
-
Windows 7 security is in the rearview mirror: Microsoft ends Windows 7 security updates, Zack reports.
-
Screen time for teens: Instagram and Facebook are looking into its advertising to young users and introduce more limits on targeting teens with ads, taylor reports.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-crunch-citing-unscrupulous-actors-230559566.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Citing ‘unscrupulous actors’ and market trends, Coinbase CEO lays off 950 workers
- Local boutique owners talk fashion trends for 2023
- Comcast Xfinity Stream App Supports AirPlay
- Improving community rehabilitation is key to addressing Scotland’s NHS crisis, says the CSP
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Sask. liquor stores allow to auction in February
- US Should Reject Turkish Hostage Policy
- ‘Fabelmans’, ‘Banshees’ win top awards Hollywood kisses Golden Globes
- Poilievre calls for McKinsey’s government contracts study
- Old Nazi map sparks treasure hunt in Netherlands – BBC News
- Virginia Tech Footballs 2023 schedule will be revealed Monday, January 30 on ACC Network
- Apple services record 900 million paid subscriptions in 2022