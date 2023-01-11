Entertainment
Why Hollywood gave the Golden Globes a second chance
barry star Henry Winkler on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
What if they threw a Golden Globes and no one showed up?
Such was the scuttlebut ahead of Tuesday’s 80th annual Golden Globes. Previous years’ ceremony had been canceled: Scandals around the lack of black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Associations, as well as their payola-like relationship with the awards campaign, sparked a publicist-led revolt, which in turn sparked led many people in Hollywood, including the Globes traditional broadcaster NBC, to cut ties with the organization. The HFPA promised to change, which brought them back to TV, but the comeback was always tentative. NBC gave them a one-year contract, which Pucks Matthew Belloni reports is unlikely to be renewed. With the Globes on the ropes, would any A-listers show up?
Those fears turned out to be slightly overblown: Most of the night’s winners were in attendance, and even a mega-star like Rihanna wasn’t above making an appearance. (Still, the broadcast eschewed the traditional shots of each nominated actor, which might have made it clear how many were jumping.)
Out of an abundance of caution, many A-listers skipped the red carpet, while those who walked seemed well-informed on how to handle the inevitable issue of controversy. (Later, Jerrod Carmichael would clearly joke onstage about how and why he ended up throwing the party.) When asked about the thought process that brought them to the Beverly Hilton, many mentioned the need to show up and support their friends. and collaborators. Although Judd Hirsch of The Fabelmans was not nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category, he never thought of missing the ceremony. It’s like being on a sports team, he says; you don’t want to let your teammates down. Besides, he joked, the films were called The Fabelmansnot The Fabelman. They needed the whole family to be there.
Alexandre Desplat, nominated for Best Original Score for Pinocchio, put it down to politeness: I’ve been nominated several times. Without the Golden Globes, I’m not sure my American career would be the same, he said. He remembers his first time on the carpet of the Globes in 2004 with Peter Weber, director of The girl with the pearl. We walked the entire red carpet, but no one interviewed us. So we went back a second time, and it was the same thing. It was good for the ego, he says.
Carter Burwell, a Score rival nominated for The Banshees of Inisherin, neither confirmed nor denied whether he was thrilled the Globes were back. I’m not here as a vote of confidence in the HFPA, but I don’t think anyone ever was. As always with the Globes, he noted, the prospect of an open bar helped.
Neither Desplat nor Burwell won; the prize for the best rating went to Babylons Justin Hurwitz. Dressed in a mustard velvet tuxedo that showed off both his eyes and his eventual trophy, Hurtwitz explained that as far as he was concerned, the Globes deserved a chance at redemption. I had heard that they had made good progress on their problems. We can all do better.
And sometimes the intangible notions of responsibility and forgiveness didn’t come into play. We can put on nice clothes that we usually couldn’t afford, and do our hair and makeup that we couldn’t do ourselves, said hacks actor Mark Indelicato, sporting a shiny gold suit and Edwardian curls.
barry Star Henry Winkler, nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series, was well prepared for the HFPA question and started answering it before it was even asked. America is the land of second chances, he asked. They say they want to move on. Were here to see. And if it was the last Golden Globes, how would he remember it? It all depends on the dinner.
See everything
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vulture.com/2023/01/why-hollywood-gave-the-golden-globes-a-second-chance.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why Hollywood gave the Golden Globes a second chance
- USGS: 3.4-magnitude earthquake in McKinleyville – KRCR
- Pakistan Election Commission Issues Arrest Warrants for Imran Khan and Other Top Leaders in Contempt Case | world news
- Eyes on 2024: Georgia on Trump’s mind
- Comcasts Xfinity Stream app adds support for Apple’s AirPlay TechCrunch
- The city is fined for the death of a 6-year-old girl
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Angela Bassett is the first actor in a Marvel film to win a Golden Globe
- Boris Johnson says Tories can recover at the polls
- Men’s tennis drops to No. 20 Duke
- SLGA liquor store permits to be auctioned in February: province
- Failed first Virgin Orbit UK launch
- Citing ‘unscrupulous actors’ and market trends, Coinbase CEO lays off 950 workers