barry star Henry Winkler on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

What if they threw a Golden Globes and no one showed up?

Such was the scuttlebut ahead of Tuesday’s 80th annual Golden Globes. Previous years’ ceremony had been canceled: Scandals around the lack of black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Associations, as well as their payola-like relationship with the awards campaign, sparked a publicist-led revolt, which in turn sparked led many people in Hollywood, including the Globes traditional broadcaster NBC, to cut ties with the organization. The HFPA promised to change, which brought them back to TV, but the comeback was always tentative. NBC gave them a one-year contract, which Pucks Matthew Belloni reports is unlikely to be renewed. With the Globes on the ropes, would any A-listers show up?

Those fears turned out to be slightly overblown: Most of the night’s winners were in attendance, and even a mega-star like Rihanna wasn’t above making an appearance. (Still, the broadcast eschewed the traditional shots of each nominated actor, which might have made it clear how many were jumping.)

Out of an abundance of caution, many A-listers skipped the red carpet, while those who walked seemed well-informed on how to handle the inevitable issue of controversy. (Later, Jerrod Carmichael would clearly joke onstage about how and why he ended up throwing the party.) When asked about the thought process that brought them to the Beverly Hilton, many mentioned the need to show up and support their friends. and collaborators. Although Judd Hirsch of The Fabelmans was not nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category, he never thought of missing the ceremony. It’s like being on a sports team, he says; you don’t want to let your teammates down. Besides, he joked, the films were called The Fabelmansnot The Fabelman. They needed the whole family to be there.

Alexandre Desplat, nominated for Best Original Score for Pinocchio, put it down to politeness: I’ve been nominated several times. Without the Golden Globes, I’m not sure my American career would be the same, he said. He remembers his first time on the carpet of the Globes in 2004 with Peter Weber, director of The girl with the pearl. We walked the entire red carpet, but no one interviewed us. So we went back a second time, and it was the same thing. It was good for the ego, he says.

Carter Burwell, a Score rival nominated for The Banshees of Inisherin, neither confirmed nor denied whether he was thrilled the Globes were back. I’m not here as a vote of confidence in the HFPA, but I don’t think anyone ever was. As always with the Globes, he noted, the prospect of an open bar helped.

Neither Desplat nor Burwell won; the prize for the best rating went to Babylons Justin Hurwitz. Dressed in a mustard velvet tuxedo that showed off both his eyes and his eventual trophy, Hurtwitz explained that as far as he was concerned, the Globes deserved a chance at redemption. I had heard that they had made good progress on their problems. We can all do better.

And sometimes the intangible notions of responsibility and forgiveness didn’t come into play. We can put on nice clothes that we usually couldn’t afford, and do our hair and makeup that we couldn’t do ourselves, said hacks actor Mark Indelicato, sporting a shiny gold suit and Edwardian curls.

barry Star Henry Winkler, nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series, was well prepared for the HFPA question and started answering it before it was even asked. America is the land of second chances, he asked. They say they want to move on. Were here to see. And if it was the last Golden Globes, how would he remember it? It all depends on the dinner.