Ke Huy Quan Wins Best Supporting Actor For A Motion Picture – The Hollywood Reporter

Ke Huy Quan won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture at the 2023 Golden Globes for Everything everywhere all at once.

It was the actor’s first Golden Globes nomination and win.

“I was raised to never forget where I came from and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity. I’m so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you,” Quan said in his acceptance speech. He went on to explain how lucky he felt when he started his career as a child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doomdirected by Spielberg.

“As I got older I started to wonder if that was it, if it was just luck,” he added. “For so many years, I was afraid that I had nothing left to offer. No matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid.

Quan then thanked the directors of Everything everywhere all at once, Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheiner, for giving him the answer he’s longed for. “Over 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid and they gave me the opportunity to try again,” he said holding back tears. “Everything that has happened since is incredible.”

The actor continued to show his appreciation for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the film’s production, crew and cast. He ended his speech by thanking “the most important person in [his] life”, his wife.

Backstage, the actor explained that he’s wanted the role for a while because of what the film represents. “Not only is it a great movie, it’s also a great message,” he said. “Our film is about love, kindness, empathy and acceptance, and that means everything to me. I’m so grateful that audiences have embraced our film.

Quan plays Waymond Wang in the biggest A24 record, the husband of laundromat owner Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh). The action-comedy centers on a Chinese-American immigrant, Evelyn, who is audited by the IRS. But then she discovers that she must connect with different versions of herself in parallel universes to stop a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.

Since the film’s release, Quan said her life has changed. Upon his return, he noted that “meeting the fans in person and hearing them talk about our movie and how deeply it resonated with them” was one of his favorite moments.

Other contenders in the category were Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brad Pitt (Babylon) and Eddie Redmayne (The good nurse).

Everything everywhere all at once received a total of six nominations at the 2023 Golden Globes.

While backstage at the Golden Globes, Quan said of the sequel, “I really want to do all kinds of roles that weren’t available to me when I was much, much younger. … There’s a lot more progress now, and certainly there’s Asian-American representation here.

Asked about a possible Goonies Backstage at the reunion, the actor said he’d be open to reprising his role as Data, but that “we had a lot of scripts, but there wasn’t a single script that thought he could be living up to what the original was. I mean sadly we lost the captain of our ship, Dick Donner (manager) who I really like. I really don’t know if there will be a Goonies 2.”

Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th annual ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday evening.

