Entertainment
Ke Huy Quan Wins Best Supporting Actor For A Motion Picture – The Hollywood Reporter
Ke Huy Quan won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture at the 2023 Golden Globes for Everything everywhere all at once.
It was the actor’s first Golden Globes nomination and win.
“I was raised to never forget where I came from and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity. I’m so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you,” Quan said in his acceptance speech. He went on to explain how lucky he felt when he started his career as a child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doomdirected by Spielberg.
“As I got older I started to wonder if that was it, if it was just luck,” he added. “For so many years, I was afraid that I had nothing left to offer. No matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid.
Quan then thanked the directors of Everything everywhere all at once, Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheiner, for giving him the answer he’s longed for. “Over 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid and they gave me the opportunity to try again,” he said holding back tears. “Everything that has happened since is incredible.”
The actor continued to show his appreciation for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the film’s production, crew and cast. He ended his speech by thanking “the most important person in [his] life”, his wife.
Backstage, the actor explained that he’s wanted the role for a while because of what the film represents. “Not only is it a great movie, it’s also a great message,” he said. “Our film is about love, kindness, empathy and acceptance, and that means everything to me. I’m so grateful that audiences have embraced our film.
Quan plays Waymond Wang in the biggest A24 record, the husband of laundromat owner Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh). The action-comedy centers on a Chinese-American immigrant, Evelyn, who is audited by the IRS. But then she discovers that she must connect with different versions of herself in parallel universes to stop a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.
Since the film’s release, Quan said her life has changed. Upon his return, he noted that “meeting the fans in person and hearing them talk about our movie and how deeply it resonated with them” was one of his favorite moments.
Other contenders in the category were Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brad Pitt (Babylon) and Eddie Redmayne (The good nurse).
Everything everywhere all at once received a total of six nominations at the 2023 Golden Globes.
While backstage at the Golden Globes, Quan said of the sequel, “I really want to do all kinds of roles that weren’t available to me when I was much, much younger. … There’s a lot more progress now, and certainly there’s Asian-American representation here.
Asked about a possible Goonies Backstage at the reunion, the actor said he’d be open to reprising his role as Data, but that “we had a lot of scripts, but there wasn’t a single script that thought he could be living up to what the original was. I mean sadly we lost the captain of our ship, Dick Donner (manager) who I really like. I really don’t know if there will be a Goonies 2.”
Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th annual ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday evening.
The HFPA, which presents the Golden Globes, is owned by Eldridge Industries. The Hollywood Reporter is owned by PME Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/golden-globes-2023-best-supporting-actor-ke-huy-quan-everything-everywhere-all-at-once-1235294014/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ke Huy Quan Wins Best Supporting Actor For A Motion Picture – The Hollywood Reporter
- Microsoft closes actively exploited zero-day hole (CVE-2023-21674)
- A child or youth died once every 4.4 seconds in 2021 – UN report
- Philippine court strikes down oil exploration pact involving China
- Tisha Vaculin rises in the entertainment industry
- Boys’ Hockey: Messsalonskee Survives Against Cony
- Will I get a refund if the price goes down? Google flights trying to price guarantee (again)
- “Very big mistake” for the great powers to consider their influence in Southeast Asia as a zero-sum game: George Yeo – Mothership.SG
- Why Hollywood gave the Golden Globes a second chance
- USGS: 3.4-magnitude earthquake in McKinleyville – KRCR
- Pakistan Election Commission Issues Arrest Warrants for Imran Khan and Other Top Leaders in Contempt Case | world news
- Eyes on 2024: Georgia on Trump’s mind