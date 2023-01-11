The Golden Globes rebound; “Fabelmans” and “Banshees” win big

Rebounding from a calamitous public relations crisis sparked by a Los Angeles Times investigation in 2021, the Golden Globe Awards returned to the airwaves for the first time in two years on Tuesday night.

And after months of often scathing controversies surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., the incredibly powerful small group of international journalists who distribute the Globes, the industry has collectively signaled that it is ready to forgive, if not forget, and take back his activities. to receive rewards.

A key step on the road to the Oscars, the Golden Globes was pulled from the air by NBC last year after a February 2021 Times investigation raised concerns about the band’s ethics and financial practices and revealed that none of its 87 members at the time were black.

Under a cloud of scandal, last year’s Globes were handed out in a private, non-televised ceremony and announced on Twitter amid resounding silence. For months, it was unclear if one of the industry’s most-watched awards would be able to make a comeback, as Hollywood all but blacklisted the HFPA, stifling its vital energy on the thorny issues. of racial inequality.

Lead actor Colin Farrell, left, and screenwriter Martin McDonagh celebrate their Golden Globe wins for The Banshees of Inisherin, which also won Best Picture, Musical or Comedy. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times)

But in the end, a spirit of acceptance and the power of the awards season promotion won out.

Celebrities such as Margot Robbie, Michelle Williams, Billy Porter and Steven Spielberg once again walked the red carpet in their finery at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The winners, including Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, Banshees of Inisherin frontman Colin Farrell and actor who played Elvis Presley in Elvis, Austin Butler smiled and hoisted their trophies in the tunes, with many hoping the award will serve as a stepping stone to the Oscars.

Spielberg’s autobiographical coming-of-age film The Fabelmans won Best Picture in the Drama category, while the darkly comedic fable Banshees of Inisherin won Best Picture in the Comedy or musical comedy. The champagne flowed freely. There were a few uncomfortable jokes and a few F-bombs, but no one was slapped. In other words, it was in many ways like any other year at the Golden Globes.

Everyone deserves a second chance, actor Richard Jenkins, television supporting actor nominated for the Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, told The Times at the ceremony. That’s why I’m here.

That’s not to say that the night long heralded as Hollywood’s party of the year had fully returned to its party state. Although the night is famous, and sometimes notorious, for its loose, boozy vibe, the mood at the 80th Golden Globes was more tense than in years past as the industry struggled on live television to find out s he had to fully embrace a prize that has lost some of its luster.

The Times investigation sparked a cascade of criticism unlike anything Hollywood had seen since the #OscarsSoWhite firestorm. Talented studios and publicists have banded together in an industry-wide boycott, threatening the very survival of the Globes. Scarlett Johansson has urged the industry to pull out of the HFPA until it undertakes reforms. Tom Cruise has returned his three Globes trophies.

In recent months, as the HFPA struggled to persuade the industry that it had made sweeping reforms, the suspense was less about who would be nominated than about who would actually show up at the awards, which NBC moved from its traditional time slot from Sunday evening to Tuesday. to make way for Sunday Night Football.

Jerrod Carmichael during his Golden Globes monologue. (Rich Polk/Associated Press)

Taking the stage in a much lower tone than the typical awards show emcee, host Jerrod Carmichael leaned into the discomfort of the moment, candidly acknowledging what he called his own moral racial dilemma in taking the gig.

I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single black member until the death of George Floyd, Carmichael said of the HFPA. One minute you’re making mint tea at home, the next minute you’re being asked to be the black face of a beleaguered white organization. Life comes to you fast.

Ultimately, Carmichael told the audience he was sold on the opportunity to honor excellence in the industry with what he said was a $500,000 salary. Whatever the Hollywood Foreign Press Associations past, this is a night we can celebrate, he said. And I think this industry deserves nights like these.

Over the past two years, as it struggles to get back into Hollywood’s good graces, the HFPA has remade itself inside and out. The organization added six black journalists last year and brought in 103 non-member international voters with the additional aim of expanding and diversifying its long-closed ranks. The group also banned giveaways, set up a hotline to report misconduct, and quietly kicked out a handful of members they accused of violating its standards.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the awards ceremony, the evenings’ inescapable showmanship underscored the industry’s deep and enduring ties to the Globes. Historically, studios and networks have spent millions each year trying to curry favor with HFPAs and in a time when adult-oriented fare like Tr and The Fabelmans are struggling to connect at the box office, hopes of rewards need every marketing hit they can get.

While [the HFPAs] reform work is underway, it is also essential for independent films that critical bodies are there to present smaller films to a wider audience, Dean Fleischer Camp, whose Marcel the Shell With Shoes On won a nomination for an animated feature film, told The Times.

For all the glare and fairly frequent controversy that surrounds them, the Globes aren’t considered a particularly reliable harbinger of the Oscars. Yet while the credibility of the Globes was often mocked as it hosted the awards in 2016, Ricky Gervais dismissed them as worthless, the results can provide insight into which films and performances are on the rise and which can collapse.

Heading into the evening, the darkly comedic Banshees of Inisherin led the film pack with eight nominations. One of this year’s Oscar favorites, it ultimately picked up three wins, including director Martin McDonagh, who won for his screenplay.

Michelle Yeoh, star of Everything Everywhere All at Once, accepts the Golden Globe for Lead Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. (Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

The hit gonzo sci-fi sleeper Everything Everywhere, Everything At Once won awards for Yeoh and Kuan, who are both considered strong Oscar contenders. Cate Blanchett won the award for lead actress in a drama for her classic conductor turn in Tr but was not present to accept. (A few other winners were also absent, including Amanda Seyfried and Zendaya, as was Kevin Costner, who was reportedly stuck at his Santa Barbara home due to heavy rain.)

In one of the barbs’ sharpest nights aimed directly at the star of last year’s biggest box office hit, Top Gun: Maverick Carmichael took the stage at one point clutching three Globe Awards as Tom Cruise rendered. I have an argument: I think maybe we’ll take those three things and trade them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige? Carmichael said, referring to the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige. Cruise is a member of the religion.

While the winners may enjoy a career boost, for the HFPA, the stakes behind this year’s Globes are existential.

Under the leadership of billionaire investor and interim CEO Todd Boehly, the organization is poised to transition from a nonprofit to a for-profit enterprise. But as Boehly eyes potential expansion of the Globes brand into international markets, the future of the awards remains uncertain.

In bringing back the Globes, NBC, which has aired the show since 1996, committed to a one-year trial only. The Globes, which in pre-pandemic times reliably drew an audience of around 18 million people a year, saw their viewership drop to just 6.9 million in 2021. If this year posted similar ratings , the HFPA may soon be looking for a new cast. platform, whether on another network or a streaming service.

Addressing show attendees and the entertainment industry as a whole, HFPA President Helen Hoehne acknowledged the momentous change the past year has brought to the organization. We will continue to support groups that amplify a variety of voices and continue to add representation to our organic action from around the world, she said.

For now, however, Hollywood seemed ready to take its relationship with the repentant HFPA one step at a time.

Let’s come here tonight and see if they’ve changed, Henry Winkler, nominated for his performance in the HBO comedy series Barry, told The Times. If their mind is where their mouth is, we’ll all be back. Otherwise, it was a pleasure to be here. I hope the food is good.

At least one participant seemed happy to end the controversy completely. When asked if he had any thoughts on HFPA reforms, director Tim Burton said no. My mind is blank. It’s the only way for me to be here.

Times writers Nicholas Ducassi, Stacy Perman, David Viramontes and Jen Yamato contributed to this report.