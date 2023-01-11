‘A Quick 5’ with actor Andrew Horn, currently performing ‘It’s A Wonderful Life: The Musical’ at Toby’s Dinner Theater

Andrew Andrew Horn has worked at Maryland Theater for over 30 years, primarily in musicals. He relishes the challenge of finding the balance between the heightened reality of the burst of song and dance (well, in his case, song and movement) and the more earthly emotions of well-written prose. His first shows were at the late Harlequin Dinner Theater, then at the late Petrucci’s. Luckily, it failed to kill other theatres! His first show at Toby’s Dinner Theater was “The Edwin Drood Mystery” in 1988. He appeared at Toby’s in far too many shows to count. Among his favorite roles, he played Etches in “Titanic”, Jim in “All Shook Up” and Grandpa in “Ragtime”. He most recently appeared as Mr. Dindon in “La Cage Aux Folles with ArtCentric in Baltimore. He is currently reprising the role of Uncle Billy in Its a Wonderful Life at Toby’s Dinner Theater. (Read John Bozeman’s review here. )

You’ve played Uncle Billy at Toby’s several times since the first production in 1989. How has the show changed? How have you changed?

We worked and changed the show every time, cuts, additions, new scenes, new songs and the loss of some songs. Each time it’s an attempt to tell the story more clearly and effectively. In particular, we tried to show more of the relationship between George Bailey and his wife, Mary, how he sometimes closes her to his feelings, and how Mary reacts to that. I think it really broadened the show and made it more accessible to audiences.

As for me, as I get older, I think I identify more with the fact that Billyhe is a silly, stupid old fool, just like me! Also, I no longer need to add gray to my hair, which my hair thanks me for. But the biggest difference is all the different actors, directors and music directors I’ve worked with, especially the men who play George. I found nuances to Billy with each new partnership. I love being able to find something different every time I come back to the character.

What does your day look like before curtain time for It’s a Wonderful Life? »

During the pandemic, when theater was on hiatus, I started working as a paralegal (which, in my case, is basically a fancy way of saying “a lawyer’s secretary.”) I still do, with a VERY understanding boss, so I usually work between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for him. I want to be at the theater between 7 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. So the rest of the time, I think it’s important to take that kind of relaxation time when you can. Around 6 p.m., I’ll eat something light, a sandwich, a salad. I don’t really like to eat before a show (after that, that’s another situation!), then I go to work. I talk to actors and staff and I dress up. I like to take my time and not be rushed, which is why I (unlike many actors) chose not to wait for tables.

What role (or show) do you prefer to play?

The easy answer (and it’s true) is Uncle Billy. Having helped create the show and the role over 30 years ago, I have great affection for the silly, dumb old fool. He’s a good man, but he’s not always competent, so he has to deal with his flaws. But he ultimately has a huge heart and humor.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Marley in A Christmas Carol is just plain fun. He’s only in one scene, but it’s just fun and loud, with a great song. Of the shows I’ve only done once, Jim in All Shook Up has been a huge favorite, not only because he’s one of the few characters I’ve played who has a love interest, but because it is so authentic. Honestly, I didn’t have to make any effort to find the humor. I just put myself in the situation (a middle-aged man who thinks the way to woo a woman is to become an Elvis character) and let how ridiculous that was get carried away. A few others are Andrew Carnes in Oklahoma, Abner Dillon in 42nd Street, and The King in Cinderella.

What is Andrew Horn’s theatrical future?

I have no idea. It’s one of the facts of the actor’s life, you can’t predict the future until you’ve booked your next gig. All you can do is try and hope for the best. It’s funny because a few years ago that would have been pretty much my full answer. I learned relatively recently that I can find joy in things other than acting in ways that I didn’t realize. I enjoy working as a paralegal, which I never imagined. In fact, if you had asked me this question a few months ago, I might have said that acting wasn’t that important to me. But coming back to that show, to Toby’s, and to that great group of people rekindled that passion. So hopefully I’ll start doing it more often, not necessarily full time, but as often as possible. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Are there any roles you would like to play in the future?

Oh, so much! In musical theatre, I have a great fondness for many roles of British actors Pickering, Pellinore or one of the great Gilbert & Sullivan roles. I played Major General Stanley when I was way too young. I’m a little old for a few of my dream roles now Amiable in The Bakers Wife, Henry Higgins, even Tony in The Most Happy Fella, but it’s good that I’m the right age for Captain Andy, or even Herr Schultz in Cabaret just about any funny old man with a hint of tragedy in his past (or future).