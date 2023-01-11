Have fun at the new Golf Simulation and Entertainment Center in Hillsdale





HILLSDALE, Michigan This is a new business that just opened in Hillsdale. It’s kind of been a dream of mine for six years now, owner Carter Ballinger said. It’s called the Seasonal Swing, and it’s a place you can come in any season and practice your golf swing. I grew up in Jonesville so growing up in the area you can go bowling but that was about it for the winter months in terms of things to do so hopefully this will be a place where people can come and do something fun,” Ballinger said. One person benefiting from this new venture is Hillsdale College golf coach Matt Thompson. Golf has had a boom over the past few years since really COVID, and people are getting more into simulators wanting a place to play and practice year-round, he said. I think this offers a great opportunity. Seasonal Swing has two simulators and Carter recommends reserving a spot. It’s $50 an hour per simulator. Anyone can come in and understand, he said. Just tap it and choose the course you want to take. You leave, and it gives you all kinds of measures. I mean you can learn it in about four minutes. But it’s not just a place to play golf. There are other games on the simulator like Skee-Ball and Darts. For Carter, he wants it to be a space for all families. We track everything from swing speed to smash factor, he said. All of these things the best golfers need to know in order to improve their games, but we also want to provide a family environment where you can come. We have a 10th birthday party next week, so I’m pretty excited for them to come. Bring pizza and play putt-putt. This place is not just for serious golfers, but we want to be all about getting those people involved in golf. They offer club rentals but recommend you bring your own. Right now they are in the process of getting a liquor license, but they have other fun drinks. We sell custom pops, Ballinger said. We have 10 different flavors from Huntington, Indiana. They make their own there, so it’s just a fun little thing. The guy over there has like 6,000 flavors. It’s kind of a one-stop-shop for custom sodas. Seasonal Swing is located at 47 North Broad Street in Hillsdale. Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News website . Stay connected with us anytime, anywhere. Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closures, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecast. Follow us on twitter Like us on facebook

