It’s time to go beyond Bollywood and chicken tikka and showcase India’s real soft power

As India assumes the presidency of the G20, are we focusing enough on the one ingredient that is typically the most overlooked in our national arsenal to bring our best to the international stage: Soft Power.

It is essential to remember that India is as much a nation as a civilization. As an independent republic, we are young; as a civilization, we are among the oldest. As a nation, we are the largest democracy in the world; as a civilization we have evolved on the basis ofmulik sosh,the power of original thought. Thus, we have all the ingredients to become a soft power superpower. But to do so, we must give this vital objective the attention it deserves, as well as the planning and resources it requires.

Antiquity, continuity, diversity, assimilation and peaks of refinement mark our civilization. In the present, the survival of our nations as a democracy is a remarkable achievement, given the grim predictions made in 1947 of how long this will last, given the size and complexity of India. But even though many other newly independent countries quickly abandoned democracy, we did not. What is even more remarkable is that we have managed to maintain economic growth while remaining a democracy. Certainly, our economic development could have been faster, more inclusive and substantial. It is also true that our democratic functioning is not flawless and needs reform. But the fact is that the Great Indian Experiment did not fail. We have remained a democratic nation and our civilizational heritage is still intact.

So there is a lot that India can through its soft power project into the world, especially when we host the meeting of the twenty most powerful nations in the world. A myth that needs to be busted is that soft power and hard power are antithetical. In fact, they are complementary. Each reinforces the other. The hard power is in your face, statistically verifiable, based on data. Soft power requires imagination, creativity, subtlety and ingenuity to be projected credibly. This requires a particular vision.

One thing is certain: Bollywood and chicken tikka cannot be our main brand ambassadors in the world. I have nothing against either. I actually like having a tikka or two while watching a Bollywood movie. But that’s not the point. A civilization that has so much to offer in terms of the richness of its cultural artifacts and the depth of its spirituality and philosophy, must seriously expand its cultural projection. By doing so, the stage is gone where we mainly relied on periodic cultural performances and exhibitions to showcase our heritage.

The time has come toExplainto the world, in an organized, planned and sustained surge, the amount of cerebral energy which for millennia has entered the unique tradition of our music, our dance, our sculpture, our architecture, our painting, of our literature, our theater, our textiles and our countless forms of craftsmanship. We need toExplainthe profound philosophy and thought that underpins our entire range of artistic endeavours, and the fact that India was the first civilization to develop the science of aesthetics, rasa, on which there is an entire chapter in BharatsNatya Shastra, written in 200 BCE. Performance and explanation must go hand in hand, including through short films, knowledgeable guides, and lecture-demonstrations, to bring appreciation of our soft power beyond exoticism to genuine respect.

Second, we need to allocate resources. The Ministry of Culture is under-budgeted and even the meager amount allocated to it is not fully spent. Institutions like the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) which, like the British Council, the United States Information Service (USIS), the Goethe Institute of the Germans, the Cervantes Institute of Mexico and the Confucius Centers of China, which is supposed to spread Indian culture abroad, has little or no money beyond fixed administrative needs. For a country whose calling card since the dawn of time has been culture, this is a lamentable comment. Obviously, things cannot be rectified overnight, but a concerted and innovative attempt must be made beyond the routine to more meaningfully and comprehensively project our civilizational soft power during our G20 presidency, and new plans for this must be made immediately.

The second aspect of soft power is political. The world respects India because it is a democracy, and sui generic in the way it has been a melting pot of plurality, diversity, tolerance, co-existence and inclusion, a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious country. The challenge here is to demonstrate our unity in diversity. It is a colonial argument that India is but a collation of sporadic diversities created into a nation by the British. What we need to project is a celebration of our diversity while simultaneously emphasizing our civilizational unity. This is a sophisticated project, which cannot be achieved simply by verbal hyperbole. It requires deep application of the mind, so that the clear impression gathered by our distinguished foreign dignitaries is that as a nation-civilization we are as much a salad bowl as a crucible, where diversities flourish while melting into a verifiable whole.

The G20 Presidency is an opportunity to completely rethink the priority we have so far given to soft power and radically restructure the way we pursue it. This will pay dividends for us, not just during the G20, but afterwards, and will go a long way towards giving India its true place as the cradle of civilization, deserving of the title of Vishwa Guru.

The author is a former diplomat, author and politician. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.

