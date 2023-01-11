Kevin Costner Wins Best Actor at 2023 Golden Globe Awards





Kevin Costner was among the big winners at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which aired Tuesday night (January 10). The Oscar-winning actor, director and producer walked away with a win for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his role as patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone. Costner faced stiff competition for the award. Jeff Bridges (The old man), Diego Luna (Andor), Bob Odenkirk (You better call Saul) and Adam Scott (Breakup) were among the other actors nominated for the award. Costner is the first Yellowstone actor to receive a Golden Globe nomination. The show was largely overlooked by major award shows despite its massive popularity. Season 4 of Yellowstone saw it become the most-watched show on cable TV. Costner was not on hand to receive his award at the ceremony, which aired on NBC and the Peacock app. He took to social media earlier on Tuesday to explain that while he intended to attend the ceremony with his wife, Christine Baumgartner, rain and flooding in California had kept them from going. “Chris and I won’t be able to be there,” he said in an Instagram video post, adding, “Yesterday we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara. For the second time in five years , the freeways are flooded… We couldn’t get home with the freeways closed. No one is sadder than us not being able to be there at the Golden Globes.” Season 5 of Yellowstone just aired its midseason finale on Jan. 1. The show will resume in the summer of 2023. As part of Taste of Country’s comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstonecheck out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple podcast and Spotify. You can rent a cabin on the ranch of ‘Yellowstone’ – See photos The beautiful Montana ranch that serves as the setting for the hit TV series Yellowstone offers cabins for rent, and the price includes tours of the set and the ranch. Scroll below to see photos of the extraordinary property.

