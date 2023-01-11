Entertainment
2023 Golden Globes Winners List – Live Update – Deadline
Universal The Fabelmans won Best Drama Film and Searchlight The Banshees of Inisherin won for Musical or Comedy at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which were presented tonight at the Beverly Hilton. See the full list of winners and wins by film, program, distributor and network below.
Steven Spielberg had already won the award for best director for The Fabelmans — his third career Globe among 20 nominations — and Banshees of InisherinWriter-director Martin McDonagh won Best Screenplay to go along with Colin Farrell’s Best Actor win, giving this movie three top trophies on the night.
The dream awards seasons for Farrell, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh continued tonight with respective wins for Best Actor and Actress in a Drama and Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy Motion Picture. The latter two won for Focus Features Warehouse and A24 Everything Everywhere All at once, respectively.
Austin Butler was in the building to win Best Actor in a Drama for playing the King in Warner Bros. Elvis.
Ke Huy Quan won the top prize of the evening, continuing his trophy chase for Everything everywhere all at once. Angela Bassett then followed for her supporting role in Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro from Netflix won the Animated Feature Globe and Prime Video’s Argentina, 1985 from Argentina walked away with the Non-English-Language award. It was a bragging-worthy month for the South American country, which won the World Cup on December 18.
Best Song went to Variant Films’ Indian blockbuster “Naatu Naatu” RRRwhile Justin Hurwitz won the highest score for Paramount Babylon.
The two highest-grossing movies of 2022 — Disney’s Avatar: The Way of the Water and Paramount Top Gun: Maverick – both were in the running for the award for best dramatic film, but went home empty-handed. Among the great photos of the awards season,
On the TV side, HBO Max’s Dragon House and ABC Abbott Elementary School won Best Drama and Best Comedy, respectively, making the latter the only program to win three times tonight. Quinta Brunson won the Best Actress Globe and her co-star Tyler James Williams took home the supporting role statuette.
Zendaya won Best Actress in a TV Series for HBO Euphoria, Following his Emmy win in September, Jeremy Allen White won Best Actor in a Musical/TV Comedy for FX’s The bear.
HBO Max The White Lotus won Best Limited Series/Anthology/TV Movie, and Amanda Seyfried and Evan Peters won respective lead actor trophies for Hulu’s The stall and those of Netflix Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Jennifer Coolidge followed up her Emmy with a Supporting Actress win for The White Lotusand Paul Walter Houser named Supporting Actor for Apple TV+ Black bird.
Julia Garner Won Supporting Actress in a TV Drama for Netflix, Now Wrapped Ozark.
The HBO/HBO Max combo led the way among networks — and distributors, for that matter — with four wins tonight, with the streamer scoring three. Searchlight and Netflix were the only other triple winners, with the latter taking home two TV statuettes and one for film.
Universal has also won twice for Fabelmansand The White Lotus was the night’s only other multiple winner on the TV side.
Ryan Murphy accepted the Carol Burnett Award from the HFPA tonight and Eddie Murphy receives his Cecil B. Demille Award
Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael — watch his monologue here — the annual awards season kick-off event was back on NBC after the HFPA’s tough year without a TV contract. Take a look at the red carpet gallery here.
Here are all the winners of the 2023 Golden Globes, followed by wins by film, program, distributor and network:
BEST FILM – DRAMA
The Fabelmans, Universal Pictures
BEST FILM – MUSIC OR COMEDY
The Banshees of Inisherin, Searchlight Pictures
BEST TV SERIES – DRAMA
House of the Dragon, HBO Max
BEST TV SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Abbott Elementary School, ABC
BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone, Paramount Network
BEST TV LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL SERIES OR TV MOVIE
The White Lotus, HBO Max
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Amanda Seyfried, The Stall, Hulu
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TV/MOVIE LIMITED SERIES
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus, HBO Max
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TV LIMITED SERIES/ANTHOLOGY/TV MOVIE
Paul Walter Houser, Black Bird, Apple TV+
BEST DIRECTOR – CINEMA
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans, Universal Pictures
BEST SCENARIO – CINEMA
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin, Searchlight Pictures
BEST FILM – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Prime Video
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE – DRAMA
Cate Blanchett, Tar, Focus Features
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TV SERIES
Julia GarnerOzarkNetflix
BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Zendaya, Euphoria, HBO
BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE – DRAMA
Austin Butler, Elvis, Warner Bros.
BEST FILM – ANIMATED
Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro, Netflix
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE – MUSIC OR COMEDY
Michelle Yeoh, Everything everywhere at once, A24
BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE – MUSIC OR COMEDY
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin, Searchlight Pictures
BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSIC OR COMEDY
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary, ABC
BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSIC OR COMEDY
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear, FX
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – CINEMA
“Naatu Naatu”, RRR, Variant Movies
Music by: MM Keeravani; Lyrics by: Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – CINEMA
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon, Paramount Pictures
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TV SERIES
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary, ABC
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOVIE
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Disney
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOVIE
Ke Huy Quan, Everything everywhere at once, A24
Wins by film
The Banshees of Inisherin:
Everything everywhere at the same time: 2
The Fabelmans: 2
Argentina, 1985: 1
Babylon: 1
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: 1
Elvis: 1
Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro: 1
RRR: 1
Warehouse: 1
Earnings per distributor
Projector images: 3
A24: 2
Universal Images: 2
Disney: 1
Focus Features: 1
Netflix: 1*
Primal Images: 1
First video: 1
Warner Bros Pictures: 1
Movie Variants: 1
Victories by program
Abbott Elementary School: 3
The White Lotus: 2
The bear: 1
Black bird: 1
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: 1
Stall: 1
Euphoria: 1
Dragon House: 1
Ozarks: 1
Yellow stone: 1
Earnings by network/platform
HBO/HBO Max: 4
ABCs: 3
Netflix: 2*
AppleTV+: 1
Effects: 1
Hulu: 1
Primal Network: 1
*Netflix won once for film and twice for TV
