Tom Hanks talks about the nepotism debate in Hollywood





tom hank is one of the latest celebrities to contribute to the conversation about nepotistic babies in Hollywood, now elaborating on previous remarks in a new interview with entertainment tonight. Hanks joined the ranks of Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, by Pierce Brosnan son and more when he gave his two cents Vulture Viral Nepo Baby Exposed. Earlier this month, the Captain Phillips The actor called the entertainment industry “the family business” in response to the feature film. “It’s what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what all of our kids grew up in. We have four kids, they’re all very creative, they’re all involved in some sort of storytelling,” he said about his children. : Hake45, and Elizabeth40 years old, whom he shares with his first wife Samantha Lewesand JRoman37, and chet32 years old, with whom he shares Rita Wilson. “And if we were a plumbing supply business, or we were running the florist down the street, the whole family would put in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year,” he added. the interview. “The thing that doesn’t change, no matter what happens, whatever your last name is, is whether it works or not.” Related: Social Media Responds To Gwyneth Paltrow’s Controversial Comments About Celebrity Kids Asked about these remarks on the red carpet of the premiere of his new film in New York, A man called Ottowhich also features his son, Truman. “I think my kids are all like Renaissance artists, you know? [They] are good at whatever they choose to be. But the question here is, can you make it stick?” he said ET’s Rachel Smith, referring to the comment “family business”. “You have to have a passion, you have to have a drive. And yes, our family has existed in the corporate city of Los Angeles.” Related: When Fame Is the Family Business: Hollywood Nepo Babies He reiterated that it wasn’t just their names that made them successful, pointing to “a combination of talent, perseverance, drive and luck.” He admitted: “Now, without a doubt, we had a director who said, ‘Well, why can’t your kid play you at an early age? And that would make sense because we’re a lot alike.” But ultimately, he says it came down to his kids’ abilities.

