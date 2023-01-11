Lights, camera, ovation: Bollywood’s best directors

(NOTE: This is a reprint of an article published in the anniversary edition of INDIA TODAY The Best of India dated January 2, 2023)

Great moments, abyssal moments. Indian cinema has been the most prolific in the world and also the most qualitatively uneven, with the output of the Bombay industry being the most extensive in its impact and influence. Here are 10 designers who will forever be in hearts and minds, come rain, rain or pandemic. The common thread between most of them is their sense of unforgettable scores, in addition to their adventurous spirit to set up their own film production studios and banners. You could lynch me for omitting quite a few pillars from this strictly restrictive 10 call. With apologies, then, to Yash Chopra, Vijay Anand, Raj Khosla, Shakti Samanta, Dulal Guha, Asit Sen, Basu Chatterjee, Shyam Benegal and Sai Paranjpye, all of whom unquestionably belong to this Hall of Eternal Fame.

MEHBOOB KHAN (1907-1964)

Once a horseshoe repairman, the actor had the nerve to turn into an impeccably dressed producer-director, whose cinema was mostly about the socialist zeitgeist of the time, expressed most vividly in mother india (1957), a remake of his own Will have (1940). As well as featuring Nargis in his career-best role, it detailed the daily struggle of the peasant class and earned an Oscar nomination. Owner of Mehboob Studios, he mixes rural criticism and romantic drama. Andaz (1949), slick and modern in tone, had Nargis, already engaged to Raj Kapoor, and a love interest Dilip Kumar (to die for). Amar (1954), too, portrayed Dilip in strong negative undertones, a first.

V. SHANTARAM (1901-1990)

Force of nature, introduced to the cinema by watching Dadasaheb Phalke for free as a door boy in a Hubli theater, he was an early convert to cause-oriented cuisine, in which he introduced the melodramatic canvas of mythology and the story. This sequence has brought a whole harvestManoos (1939), Dr Kotnis ki Amar Kahani (1946), Dahej (1950), Do Aakhen Baarah Haath (1957). A U-turn came with the splashy musicals Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje (1955) and Navrang (1959), the latter a thanksgiving to the splendor of color after recovering from an eye accident, both odes to his new muse Sandhya.

KAMAL AMROHI (1918-1993)

Poet by temperament, one of the quartets who wrote the chaste lines in Urdu by K. Asifs Mughal-E-Azamhe had an odd way of infusing the leading lady with soul in his undulating canvases. mahal (1949), India’s first horror film, wove its web around a specter…a memorable Madhubala. Daera (1953) is an incredibly underrated portrayal of the female condition, with Meena Kumari metaphorically confined within four walls. Pakeezah (1972) bears its most legible signature: opulent decors, minimalist acting, grandiose images of bewitching melodies. Razia Sultan (1983) pales in comparison. His dream project Mughal Aakhrialas, remained a dream.

BIMALE ROY (1909-1966)

Colored by the neo-realism of Vittorio de Sicas The bike thieves (1948) and the rich Indian romantic tradition, Roy concocted a masterful blend of setting, almost melodic, but shaken by inner storms. His oeuvre includes works as imperishable as Do Bigha Zamin and Parineeta (1953), Devdas (1955), madhumati (1958, an unusual ghost story), sujata (1959), Parach (1960), Accept it (1961) and Bandini (1963). Alternating between Salil Chaudhary and SD Burman, his soundtracks are still all the rage on YouTube. The Bengal Famine and Vivekananda documentaries show where he was rooted.

RAJ KAPOUR (1924-1988)

Son of actor-director Prithviraj, he was born in the cinema. Venture into directing at 24 with AGA (1948), portrait of an artist, he established himself as an actor, director and often editor with baraat (1949), Awara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), a triptych that embeds entertainment into the Nehruvian ethos and pretty much defines the DNA of popular Indian cinema. As he moved from Tramp to Showman, class-based socialist-era dramas to bigger-budget, indulgent epics, the yen for fabulous music, often baroque visuals and Chaplinesque acting remained a constant. .

K.ASIF (1922-1971)

As soon as he landed in Bombay from Etawah, he set about learning the alphabet of cinema. A great first with To trick (1945) aside, he unquestionably earned his legendary status as the creator of Mughal-E-Azam (1960), which took 12 years and repeated cast changes to get to the finish line. The raga-strewn score of Naushads, the harrowing turn of Madhubala as Dilip Kumars’ Anarkali smoldered Salim, the jaw-dropping sets (that Sheesh Mahal!) and a latent, perhaps unintended, influence from the author Russian Sergei Eisenstein mark what is, in my opinion, the best Hindi film ever made. He couldn’t see through his latest project, love and godafter its protagonist, Guru Dutt, commits suicide.

GURU DUTT (1925-1964)

Left too early at 39, his training as a dancer with Uday Shankar still seems relevant: an infallible timing and movement mark his objective eye. His talent for lighting and framing was already evident in the two Bombay noir films he made his debut with: Potatoes (1951) and Comrade (1952). After a detour in the mid-1950s through romantic comedy (Aare Torque, Mr. & Mrs. 55), he set about shaping the classicspyaasa (1957), paper flowers (1959) and Sahib Bibi and Ghulam (1962) which still burn like ethereal candle flames.

RAMESH SIPPY (1947-)

The prodigal son of producer GP Sippy originally had an army story in mind before Salim-Javed’s screenplay turned into what would become movie history. The dacoit epic against village Sholay (1975) Kurosawa Seven SamuraiAnthony Quinn-star Guns for San Sebastian and other borrowings too numerous to count, all brought to a boil in a fiery red curry, solid as one of the most adored artists of all time. Sippy gave us shakthi (1982), Sagar (1985) and Buniyaad (1986-87), but coal could only burn so beautifully once.

HRISHIKESH MUKHERJEE (1922-2006)

A protege of Bimal Roy, and already multi-talented as an assistant director, cameraman and editor, he has reserved a privileged corner for himself among the magnum opuses of Bollywood with a charming series of small human and intermediary films. The colors varied through very many microtonesfrom to Ana (1959), to Anuradha (1960), Anupama (1966), Satyakam (1969), Committee, Anand (both in 1971), Abhimaan (1973), they all had nuanced portraits, often close to literature, and an unfailing appetite for storytelling. And yet, many would remember him for his comedies Chupke Chupke (1975) and Gol Maal (1979).

MANMOHAN DESAI (1937-1994)

The Man of Miracles once predicted: You critics may laugh at me, but one day you will call me the Steven Spielberg of India. Well, Manji was prone to exaggeration, but he could convince you to believe the implausible. Would you believe now that he started his innings with a serious black and white outing, Shalia (1960), adapted from Dostoyevsky sleepless night? For, his packed masala box will forever be known for that ultimate condiment: Amar Akbar Anthony (1977).

The writer is a former editor of movie hazardfilm critic, filmmaker and author

