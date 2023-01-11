In praise of Joe Pesci, the accomplished supporting actor | Movies

It’s pretty easy to forget that Joe Pesci has ever starred in movies, he’s more or less retired from acting, giving a total of three screen performances in the past 24 years.

After his exemplary 1990, when he appeared in one of the most acclaimed films of the year Goodfellas, for which he went on to win an Academy Award, and in the highest-grossing film of the year Alone at home, Pesci booked a number of high-profile roles, often capitalizing on his ease with slapstick comedy, his Scorsese-bred gangster attitude, or both. Some worked; many did not. Pesci remained in demand, but by the end of the decades he retired from films, unofficially retiring with his status as a character actor who had an unlikely chance at fame.

There’s no shame, however, in Pescis’ skill as a supporting player. This is highlighted in Also Starring Joe Pesci, a film series premiering at New York’s Metrograph this month celebrating Pesci’s work primarily through his supporting performances. The program features his less iconic 80s work (Easy Money, Eureka), most of his Scorsese collaborations (Goodfellas, Casino and his recent performance in The Irishman) and a true star vehicle, which I’ll get to in a moment.

Pescis Oscar for Goodfellas as Best Supporting Actor, was understandably both worthy recognition and a prelude to a ranking, as the Oscars so often are. As Tommy DeVito, Pesci plays a more controlled, unstable sideman to his frequent on-screen partner Robert De Niro, as well as the film’s young narrator, Henry Hill (Ray Liotta). In his most famous scene, Pesci essentially confronts the other characters about his own scene theft: funny how? What’s funny in that? he demands to know when Henry tries to compliment him on a well-told story. After a minute, Tommy relents and everyone laughs, but the scene still feels like a warning from Pesci: don’t think this magnetic, talkative guy is going to settle into comic relief. Indeed, he doesn’t: another round of bar jokes ends with Tommy murdering a lackey in cold blood.

Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta in Goodfellas. Photography: Warner Bros/Barry Wetcher/Allstar

Yet even this unpredictability could be reframed as routine. Pescis’ later work in Casino was, along with the rest of the film, unfairly dismissed as Imitation Goodfellas at the time of its release in 1995. It is true that his Casino character, Nicky Santoro, shares the hair-trigger temperament of Tommy though the trigger is less literal, with tools as varied as a vise and a ballpoint pen. Plus, there’s a gripping lust beneath Nicky’s cruelty that goes beyond violent impetuosity. He is a man who is perfectly in control of his worst impulses. When Pesci returned to Scorsese in 2019, those impulses seemed surprisingly rational, if sometimes ruthless. No actor taking 20-year breaks from filmmaking will look like they have much to prove, but Pescis’ work in The Irishman quietly shows his range: rather than the violent and pugnacious bag-man, c is the gangster who exudes menace without raising his nose. voice. In all three of his Scorsese movies, he’s adept at playing men who won’t, can’t, or need to undergo a leading man change. They are fully themselves, and able to reflect the difficulties of the real protagonists of the films.

The value of Pescis support isn’t exclusive to Scorsese masterpieces, or even particularly good films. Easy Money, a ramshackle, sometimes dreadful 1983 vehicle for Rodney Dangerfield, lacks the discipline to form a true comedic duo between the weathered stand-up and its younger, less cunning sidekick. But Pesci achieves this almost by sheer force of will, while remaining the film’s most cohesive and believable element.

He and Dangerfield both play Italian Americans on Staten Island, comfortable in their so-called lowlife indulgences (gambling, drinking, pizza, etc.); it’s up to Pesci, the true Italian-American of the two, to lend a shred of authenticity to the proceedings. Unlike some of his later comedies, Pesci understates here, and the few bits of the film that actually work, like a scene where he and Dangerfield visibly browse a posh department store whose staff obviously want them to leave, can be attributed to the pairs. nudging familiarity. A more obscure Pesci performance from 1983 is also shown at the Metrograph, in Nicolas Roegs’ peculiar psychological thriller Eureka. Pesci is particularly remembered as a mobster tasked with securing a deal to build a casino on an island in the Bahamas owned by the world’s richest man (Gene Hackman); he delivers his lines with an unbiased, deliberate quality you might expect earlier from Harvey Keitel.

Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei in My Cousin Vinny. Photography: 20th Century Fox/Everett/Rex

Pescis’ main performances are further informed by his work in Goodfellas and, to a greater extent, Home Alone, where he sputters and rants like Yosemite Sam as a nine-year-old outmanoeuvres him at every turn. His most notable turn is also featured on the Metrograph, positioning My Cousin Vinny as the exception that proves the rule. Pesci is in the spotlight as a bumbling lawyer from New York brought in to defend his cousin accused of murder in Alabama. But the comedy works just as well because Pesci, even in his windiest scenes, knows the value of give and take with his co-stars.

This is never more apparent than in his scenes with Marisa Tomei, playing Vinny’s long-suffering, brassy bride. Tomei lights up every moment she spends onscreen, but there’s no sense she’s stealing those scenes, as they feed off each other’s energy. Their final duet, a courtroom scene in which their ongoing love affair gives way to rambunctious cross-examination and testimony from Tomeis’ automotive expert, incorporates this into Pescis’ performance: he prompts Tomei to show up, and seemingly delighted to do so. She won the well-deserved Best Supporting Actress Oscar, of course. Pesci is such a consummate support player that even in his biggest star vehicle, he shares the driver’s seat.