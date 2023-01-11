CME Group achieves record global average daily volume of 6.3 million contracts in 2022, up 15% from 2021





LONDON and SINGAPORE, January 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CME Groupthe world’s leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it has reached a record international average daily volume (ADV) of 6.3 million contracts in 2022, up 15% compared to 2021. This record, reflecting all exchanges carried out outside United Stateswas largely driven by growth in equity index and currency index revenues, up 26% and 22% respectively. “Market participants around the world have turned to CME Group’s benchmark futures and options contracts to manage their risk in volatile market conditions in 2022,” said Derek Samman, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Commodities, Options & International Markets, CME Group. “As economic and geopolitical uncertainties continue into 2023, we remain committed to working to attract new customers outside of the United States to access our robust, regulated market with round-the-clock liquidity.” In 2022, Europe, Middle East and Africa ADV reached a record 4.3 million contracts, up 10% from 2021. This was driven by a strong performance of FX products in the region, up 20%, from the same period in 2021, as well as interest rates and equities. Index products, both up 17% year over year. Asia Pacific Full-year ADV reached a record 1.7 million contracts in 2022, up 27% from 2021. This was driven by 48% growth in index products equities and 31% growth in foreign exchange products in the region. Canada ADV reached a record 155,000 contracts in 2022, up 21% from 2021. This was driven by strong performance in interest rate and equity index products, up 31% and 30% respectively, compared to the same period in 2021. ADV in Latin America grew to 158,000 contracts in 2022, up 30% from 2021. This was led by 70% growth in energy products and 50% growth in equity index products In the region. Globally, CME Group recorded record ADV of 23.3 million contracts in 2022, up 19% from 2021. This was largely driven by growth in equity index and foreign exchange products , up 39% and 24% respectively compared to 2021. About CME Group As the world’s leading derivatives market, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, spot and over-the-counter markets, optimize portfolios and analyze data enabling market participants around the world to effectively manage risk and seize opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the broadest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rate, stock indices, exchange, energy, agricultural production and metals. The Company offers futures contracts and options on futures contracts through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading through BrokerTec and currency trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world’s leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are services and/or registered trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as applicable, and have been licensed licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. CME-G SOURCE CME Group

