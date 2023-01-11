Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra’s glamorous evening in London with “butter drinking, cocktails” | Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra gave fans a glimpse of her fun night out in London. The actor was joined by entrepreneur and socialite Natasha Poonawalla as they enjoyed “butter binges, cocktails,” and they definitely brought their A-game mode. The actor was in London promoting a makeup brand and documented everything from meeting his fans to capturing his glam party look with a quick mirror selfie. Read also : Priyanka Chopra poses for a sultry elevator selfie, steps out to dinner with friends while on a trip to London. See the pictures
Priyanka wore a purple outfit with black heels, while Natasha wore a floral ensemble for their recent outing. The two posed for photos and video as they stepped out together in London. In one of the videos Natasha shared on Instagram Stories, the two can be seen posing together on a street. Giving details of their time together, Natasha wrote along with the short clip: “Laid back Monday nights when PC (Priyanka Chopra) is in town! To many more binge drinking, cocktails and laughs…”
Priyanka, too, had shared a solo photo of herself posing in an elevator in her purple party look. Priyanka also shared a series of images and videos on Instagram Stories from her trip to London, where she met fans, posed for selfies and signed autographs. Sharing a photo of herself alone in a sleek black outfit, the actor wrote, “Thank you so much to everyone who came out!!! It was so nice to see you all!” Priyanka also shared a preview of her outing at London’s Piccadilly Circus, where she posed in front of a giant billboard featuring her in an advertisement.
Recently, Priyanka held a special screening for Chhello Show, also known as Last Film Show in English. The Gujarati film was shortlisted in the Best International Film category at the 2023 Oscars. Sharing photos from the event, Priyanka wrote in her Instagram caption, “The least I can do is always support the industry that has learned everything i know about my job. So proud of the amazing movies coming out of Indian cinema. Chhello Show is one of the most special. Good team! Go and get them. PS Chhello Show (Last Film Show) – a movie in regional language (Gujarati), which was selected as India’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards. Written and directed by Pan Nalin, this incredible film revolves around a fascination @iambhavinrabari nine years for the cinema. PPS Thank you @_iiishmagish for loaning the team your LA home for the screening!”
