China Eastern Airlines Plans to Hold Average Daily Flights of Over 2,900 During Spring Festival Travel Rush | News





SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 11, 2023– With the resumption and adjustment of international flights and the upcoming Spring Festival, people’s travel demand will be even more relaxed in early 2023, as they will go sightseeing, visit relatives and friends, or will return home for a family reunion during the festival. This press release is multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110006059/en/ China Eastern Airlines plans to operate average daily flights of more than 2,900 during the Spring Festival travel rush (Photo: Business Wire) China Eastern Airlines (China Eastern) plans to allocate 753 aircraft between Jan. 7 and Feb. 25, with an average daily scheduled flights of over 2,900, and arrange over 6,000 additional flights to meet demand. passenger air transport. In January, China Eastern’s weekly international routes are expected to increase to 48, with 184 flights. Among them, three flights per week from Shanghai to Budapest, Auckland and Sydney are planned respectively, and other flights from Shanghai to Bangkok, Kunming to Phnom Penh and Hu Chi Minh, Hangzhou to Manila, Qingdao to Dubai and Wenzhou to Rome are planned. China Eastern will also add new flights from Shanghai to Melbourne, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Male and other destinations from January 23. As for the Chinese mainland, China Eastern plans to add new flights mainly for passengers returning home, flights to popular tourist destinations including resorts and Hainan Province, and flights in Yunnan province. To further improve passenger travel efficiency, China Eastern has continued to upgrade its online intelligent passenger services for the Spring Festival travel rush. Innovative services such as “Complete in One Step”, “Air-rail intermodal passenger transport” and the shuttle service have been well received. To welcome the upcoming Spring Festival, China Eastern’s VIP lounges have been decorated with a festive atmosphere and special menus have been added to the menu. MU freeze-dried fruit tea, a brand new drink specially designed for China Eastern flights, and a special breakfast are added to the in-flight menu of airline flights. China Eastern’s Spring Festival-themed flights offer typical festival dishes, including dumplings, tangyuan, a kind of round, sweet dumpling made from glutinous rice flour, as well as a special menu on the theme of the year of the rabbit. With the resumption and adjustment of international passenger flights, China Eastern and its subsidiary Shanghai Airlines have resumed normal in-flight meals for their international and regional flights from Jan. 8. China Eastern strives to provide orderly, efficient and outstanding flight services and provide a comfortable travel experience for passengers. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110006059/en/ CONTACT: Airline: China Eastern Airlines Website:http://www.ceair.com/ Contact: fangy TEL: 00862122331470 Email: [email protected] City: Shanghai KEYWORD: CHINA EUROPE ITALY ASIA PACIFIC INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AIR TRANSPORT TRANSPORTATION DESTINATIONS TRAVEL TOURIST ATTRACTIONS SOURCE: China Eastern Airlines Copyright BusinessWire 2023. PUBLISHED: 01/11/2023 00:51 / DISK: 01/11/2023 00:51 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110006059/en

