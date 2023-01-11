Grilled cheese kimchi? It is spicy and crunchy flavor





CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL Christopher Kimballs Milk Street

We’ve upped the ante on the original pantry takeout meal, grilled cheese with a powerhouse ingredient: kimchi. And you can use it two ways for a double dose of flavor. Cheese with kimchi may seem strange, but the association is not new. Budae jjigae, also known as military base stew, originated in the Korean War. It is a pot made with leftover American foods, such as hot dogs, baked beans, and instant noodles, as well as American kimchi and cheese. It was loosely inspired by this recipe from our book Cook What You Have, which draws inspiration from pantry staples to put together easy weeknight meals. The fermented cabbage and its savory brine combine for a spicy, crunchy, umami-rich sandwich that’s way more interesting than what you had as a kid. Besides putting the kimchi between the slices of bread, we also mix its brine with mayonnaise to spread on the outside. Using mayonnaise instead of butter allows you to cook the sandwich on (slightly) higher heat. This heat helps melt the cheese inside, but also increases the flavorful browning of the bread with less risk of burning. People also read… Sliced ​​deli ham or cooked bacon turns the sandwich into a more complete meal, but the sandwich is still tasty without it. Kimchi Grilled Cheese with Ham Start to finish: 30 minutes Servings: 4 cup of mayonnaise 1 tablespoon kimchi juice, plus 1 cup cabbage kimchi, drained and chopped 8 slices of hearty white bread 8 slices of cheddar OR pepper jack OR whole milk mozzarella cheese 4 slices thinly sliced ​​deli ham OR 4 slices cooked bacon In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise and kimchi brine. Spread evenly on one side of each slice of bread. Flip 4 of the slices mayonnaise side down, then top each with a slice of cheese, a slice of ham (or a slice of bacon, torn), and a quarter of the kimchi. Top each with a slice of the remaining cheese, then another slice of bread, mayonnaise side up. Press down on the sandwiches to compact the fillings. Heat a 12-inch nonstick or cast iron skillet over medium heat until water droplets quickly sizzle on the surface and evaporate. Add 2 of the sandwiches and cook until golden brown on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a wide spatula, flip the sandwiches over and cook, pressing lightly and adjusting the heat as needed, until browned on the other sides and cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board. Cook remaining sandwiches the same way (second batch may cook faster). Cut each sandwich in half diagonally. Stay up to date with what’s going on Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

