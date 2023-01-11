Winners of the 2023 Golden Globes: the complete list

Going into a typical awards show, the big question is, of course, who and what will take home the top honors. This year, the Golden Globes ceremony was not a typical awards show.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards was the first annual pageant to air on television since an ethics, financial and diversity scandal involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group behind the awards, led NBC to decide not to air the 2022 ceremony. So the bigger question was really whether show organizers could win back the trust of viewers, the network, and the Hollywood personalities whose presence it relies on. (The attitude during the telecast largely seemed to be the one she had; whether that sentiment extends beyond the ceremony remains to be seen.)

Still, there were official winners.

The ceremony began with movie supporting actor and actress wins for Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), and a supporting actor win at the television for Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary). Later, Steven Spielberg won the third Golden Globe for Best Director of his career for The Fabelmans. And the top TV and movie awards went to Abbott Elementary (Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy), House of the Dragon (Best TV Series, Drama), The Banshees of Inisherin (Best Movie, Musical or Comedy ) and The Fabelmans (Best Picture, Drama). See below for the full list of winners.