Entertainment
Winners of the 2023 Golden Globes: the complete list
Going into a typical awards show, the big question is, of course, who and what will take home the top honors. This year, the Golden Globes ceremony was not a typical awards show.
The 80th Golden Globe Awards was the first annual pageant to air on television since an ethics, financial and diversity scandal involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group behind the awards, led NBC to decide not to air the 2022 ceremony. So the bigger question was really whether show organizers could win back the trust of viewers, the network, and the Hollywood personalities whose presence it relies on. (The attitude during the telecast largely seemed to be the one she had; whether that sentiment extends beyond the ceremony remains to be seen.)
Still, there were official winners.
The ceremony began with movie supporting actor and actress wins for Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), and a supporting actor win at the television for Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary). Later, Steven Spielberg won the third Golden Globe for Best Director of his career for The Fabelmans. And the top TV and movie awards went to Abbott Elementary (Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy), House of the Dragon (Best TV Series, Drama), The Banshees of Inisherin (Best Movie, Musical or Comedy ) and The Fabelmans (Best Picture, Drama). See below for the full list of winners.
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Made-for-TV Movie
The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Amanda Seyfried, Abandonment
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Best Director, Film
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay, Film
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Film, Non-English Language
Argentina, 1985
Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tr
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series
Julia Garner, Ozark
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Zendaya, euphoria
Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Best Animated Film
Guillermo del TorosPinocchio
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Michelle Yeoh, everything everywhere at once
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television, Musical or Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television, Musical or Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Original Song, Movie
Naatu Naatu, RRR
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
