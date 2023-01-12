Tatjana Patitz, one of the original supermodels of the 90s, has died at 56





Written by Scottie Andrew, CNN Tatjana Patitz, who rose to fashion fame in the ’90s as an animal-loving model with a piercing gaze, has died, her rep confirmed to CNN. She was 56 years old. Patitz died of breast cancer on Wednesday, her agent Corinne Nicolas told CNN. She is survived by her son, Jonah. The German-born model appeared on dozens of covers for Vogue and countless other fashion magazines from the 1980s onwards. Her most famous cover, which she shared with other models of her generation, was inspired George Michael to cast it in his music video for “Freedom! ’90.” Where other supermodels of her day were known to dominate the public eye, Patitz preferred a quieter life surrounded by nature, especially wild horses and the western lands they lived on. Yet she was incredibly, effortlessly chic, said Anna Wintour, global editorial director of Vogue, in a statement to the magazine. “Tatjana has always been the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider meets Monica Vitti,” she said. Tatjana Patitz walks the Chanel Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 1991-1992 show during Paris Fashion Week in 1991. Credit: Victor Virgil/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Born in Hamburg, Germany, and raised in Sweden, Patitz was discovered in 1983 when she was a finalist in the “Elite Model Look” Contest , in which Elite agency heads selected her from a pool of unknowns. (Cindy Crawford was also a finalist that year, per Elite.) However, her career only took off at the end of the 80s. It was at this time that she became the muse of photographer Peter Lindbergh, for whom she would model until the 2010s. now iconic Vogue photo from 1988 of Patitz and other models on a beach in Santa Monica, Calif., strolling in the sand in matching white shirts. Then came a iconic of 1990 British Vogue cover, also photographed by Lindbergh — Patitz, one of the “original” models of that era, appeared alongside Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista. The image prompted singer George Michael to cast women in the video for his single “Freedom! ’90” which also became a cultural artifact Patitz (second from right) hangs on the shoulder of longtime collaborator Peter Lindbergh, flanked by models Karena Alexander (left) and Milla Jovovich, in 2016. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Patitz was, at the time of her rise, considered “unusual” compared to other mainstream role models, according to a 1990 Harper’s Bazaar story: “Indeed, Patitz’s features are confusing. Like Garbo or the Mona Lisa, the inexplicable gifts of line and luminescence defy definition.” His piercing gaze made him look a little more supernatural, according to observations from those in the industry. Photographer Matthew Rolston said of Patitz in this 1990 story, “There’s a depth, an emotional quality to her that’s really extraordinary.” Her looks, she said, weren’t just good-looking; it was memorable and evocative. Patitz has appeared on more than 130 magazine covers in her lifetime, according to Elite. She was just one face among a sea of ​​models for Vogue’s 1992 100th anniversary cover, all dressed identically in white jeans and a white button-up shirt tied at the midsection. And in 2016, she appeared in a black and white cover of Italian Vogue photographed by Lindbergh. Tatjana Patitz in Germany in April 2022. Credit: Gisela Schober/German Selection/Getty Images A lifelong animal lover, she was photographed on horseback for a Vogue spread in 1989, also sporting several wide-brimmed cowboy hats. She also appeared with her son Jonah during a 2012 shoot at their California home. Off the catwalk, Patitz was passionate about animal advocacy, even since her modeling days, as noted in her Harper’s Bazaar profile from 1990. She told the Mexican magazine Milenio in 2021 that she has been involved in California legislation to protect wild horses and has been involved with the American Wild Horse Campaign, which works to protect public lands. She continued to work in fashion throughout her 40s and 50s, but chose her projects “very selectively,” she told Mercedes-Benz. Magazine 63 in 2016, and on these projects would try to “reconcile my work as a model with my vocation as a protector of nature and animals”. Patitz told Milenio that she prefers to live a more low-key life than her fellow models and enjoys “being surrounded by nature, away from concrete and noise” with her son and their pets. She was less prominent in the public eye than her contemporaries, and when she moved to California rather than the modeling hub of New York, her legacy was not as widely recognized as theirs. “She was much less conspicuous than her peers — more mysterious, more adult, more inaccessible — and that had its own appeal,” Wintour told Vogue. In a Tweeter the Peter Lindbergh Foundation, which shares photos from the late photographer’s archive, praised Patitz’s “kindness, inner beauty and exceptional intelligence”.

