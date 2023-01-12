Hollywood still has a power problem when it comes to filming intimate scenes | Adelaide Waldrop

OLivia Hussey and Leonard Whitings’ lawsuit against Paramount for child abuse in the 1968 film adaptation of Franco Zeffirellis’ Romeo and Juliet highlights the myriad complexities involved in filming intimate scenes. Thanks to modern child sexual abuse legislation, 55 on some of the issues raised in this case are no longer risks; but many dangers remain in the television and film industry today.

I’ve worked in the industry almost as long as a intimacy coordinator may have, considering the role officially originated in 2017. In that time, Ive choreographed a wide range of intimate scenes ranging from sci-fi orgies to medieval childbirth. I have worked with child actors (who are defined in the UK as those below school age) in scenes where consent and boundaries are required, for example where children are cuddled or kissed by adult actors playing their parents.

Ensuring informed consent when working with a minor actor is morally ambiguous at best, but there are hard lines. Child actors cannot legally consent for themselves, nor can they legally perform naked on camera, especially not in a sexual context. Hussey and Whiting were 15 and 16, respectively, when they were filmed naked in Zeffirelli’s classic, ages that would rule them out of the same situation today.

A child actor may or may not be made aware of the full context of a scene depending on their age, the advice of their parents/guardians and the recommendations of a child psychologist. Consent from a parent/guardian is always required, but depending on a young actor’s age and maturity, they may have a limited ability to understand what they are being asked to do, or the potential consequences of their performance for life.

Even for adult actors who consent to on-screen nudity or simulated sex, there are complications. How can we be completely sure that an actor will not feel differently about his performance a day, a week or even 50 years later? The short answer: there are no guarantees. Part of the role of privacy coordinators is to help mitigate this risk as much as possible not only to protect the actor, but also to protect the productions liability.

Establishing clear and transparent communication around intimate content from the start of production is essential. Ideally, an intimacy coordinator is engaged before the casting process, helping to ensure that any actor accepting a role with scripted intimacy does so from a place of informed consent from the start. However, I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve been hired to help with a casting process this way.

In the case of Hussey and Whiting, it seems that in early conversations they were assured that they wouldn’t have to perform naked. Later in filming, Zeffirelli reportedly changed his mind.

This is where the heavy dynamic built into the industry continues to seep in and create risk. Often a director or producer will insist that they’ve spoken with an actor who’s fine or totally cold about intimate content, but when the actor has the opportunity to talk to me, he can express significantly different levels of comfort. Even with the best of intentions or the most trusting working relationship, the implicit power wielded by a well-connected person with reverential status who is seen as the gatekeeper to a notoriously impenetrable industry and who may have hiring and dismissal on an actor who probably jumped through countless hoops just to walk into the room is undeniable. A producer’s job is to make a project feasible, however he can. The entire production team is made up of creative problem solvers, masters of the quick pivot. However, when these last-minute changes affect the timing or content of an intimate scene, that time pressure is suddenly transferred to an actor and their limitations. Often it is presented as if there is no other option, no possible solution apart from an intimate scene change. Productions can feel like a monolithic pressure for an actor or even an intimacy coordinator to push back.

Despite huge advances in our understanding of consent, trauma, and power since the Weinstein scandal and the rise of #MeToo, the TV and film industry remains reluctant to change in some key ways. Many professionals still do not see why the risks of psychological injuries on set deserve the same attention as the risks of physical injuries. For actors, who rely on their emotional capacity to do their job, psychological trauma on set can end their careers (see Last Tango in Paris for a poignant example).

We are going to have to learn not only to change the way we think and talk about consent, but also to think about the trade-offs we are willing to make to ensure it is maintained. In the United States, Screen Actors Guild contracts are governed by a 48-hour rule: any changes to the content or scope of an intimate scene must be submitted to an actors agent at least 48 hours before filming. . This is not yet a legal requirement in the UK, although it is generally considered best practice. I can’t wait for best practices to become typical practices.

Even with improved legislation, Hollywood has a power problem, and cases like Hussey and Whitings remind us that this is nothing new. Unfortunately, it’s not entirely old either. The solution is not just for productions to hire specialists like intimacy coordinators (and access coordinators and wellness coordinators), but to listen to and systematically implement their expertise, instead of enlisting them solely as a box-to-box exercise tick. As an industry, we need to demonstrate our true will to upend some of the longstanding traditions of unhealthy work environments once affectionately referred to as showbiz, baby!.