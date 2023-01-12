The Longtime Hollywood Animal Trainer Was 88 – Deadline





Hubert G. Wells, a longtime Hollywood animal trainer whose many credits include the original Doctor Dolittle, Out of Africa, Babe: Pig in the City and, in 1970, the bizarre children’s television series Link Lancelot: Secret Chimpanzee, died Dec. 25 of natural causes at his home in Thousand Oaks, Calif. He was 88 years old. His death was announced on social media by friends and fellow animal trainers. Hungarian-born Hubert Geza Wells defected to the West after Russia crushed the Hungarian uprising in 1956. RELATED: Hollywood and Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery “Eight years later I moved to California with my Indian leopard and my golden pointer,” Wells, the 2017 memoir author Lights, Camera, Lions, wrote, referring to the dog and leopard show he hosted on the East Coast. “There was a job waiting for us, a two-part television show for Disney studios. Over the next few years, my animals, and sometimes myself as a stuntman, appeared in over 150 movies, TV shows, and commercials. Working as a trainer at Jungleland USA animal park and zoo in California, Wells scored his first major feature film credit in 1967 with Doctor Dolittle with Rex Harrison. Three years later, he landed another high-profile training job – high-profile at least among then-kids and, later, quirky kids’ TV enthusiasts – with Lancelot Link, Secret Chimpanzee. This show featured a cast of chimps in a comedic take on the secret agent genre, with the chimps being costumed and voiced as humans. In the mid-1970s, Wells was the go-to animal trainer for action series such as The Six Million Dollar Man, The Bionic Woman, Wonder Woman and Animals. His feature film credits include born free (1974), Peewee’s Big Adventure and Outside of Africa (both from 1985) and The Cave Bear Clan (1986). In 1994, he trained camels to The jungle Book and, four years later, the primates of Babe: Pig in the city. In 1982, Wells, along with longtime friend and trainer Doree Sitterly, made a memorable appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carsonbringing in a lion and giving Carson the chance to flaunt one of his laugh-out-loud animal reaction takes. On the website for his 2017 memoir, Wells described himself as “an endangered species, a living fossil, a walking dinosaur” in a rapidly changing Hollywood. “What I did with real animals, future generations will only be able to read,” he wrote. “The digitally created nerdy wolves in ‘Twilight Saga’ and the ridiculous CGI lion in ‘Narnia’ stand in for live animal actors.” On his years in show business, Wells distinguishes his role as an animal trainer from that of a circus trainer: “In the circus, the trainer is in a steel cage with his group of predators. In the movies, I was in charge of a large crew and exotic humans like Rex Harrison, Robert Redford, Meryl Streep, Elizabeth Taylor, and Pee Wee Herman. In at least one instance, Wells wasn’t as protective of a film’s reputation. “On the movie ‘Sheena Queen of the Jungle’, three-time Razzie winner, I took 5 lions, 3 leopards, 4 chimpanzees, 4 white horses, 1 Rhodesian Ridge back, 12 flamingos, 2 macaws, 1 elephant and 1 rhinoceros in Kenya, a world record number of animals brought back to the cradle of humanity. “‘Sheena’ was a bad image, almost painful to watch, but for me and my team it was fun to do and financially rewarding.”

