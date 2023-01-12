Ajay Sounds brings old Bollywood classics to life in Numaish





Hyderabad: The All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Salana Numaish (Annual Exhibition), is more about nostalgia for the ancients than buying things. However, one of the essential aspects of the annual fair (or Numaish) in Hyderabad is the radio station broadcasting age-old Bollywood classics and announcements of missing children or advertisements of various products. As Exhibition Radio, it is run by Ajay Sounds, owned by Ajay Kumar Jaiswal, who runs ‘Exhibition Radio’, continuing his legacy for nearly four decades. The Numaish radio station, with its handful of advertisers, helps to publicly promote different stalls and products. Missing child announcements are made from the station to help the public. More often than not, young boys and girls often drift away from their families or sometimes tend to get distracted and end up getting lost. At the 5 p.m. strike, we start up the radio station. Performances by Bollywood singers continue until closing time at 10:30 p.m., Numaish’s Ajay Kumar said. Songs from the ‘golden age’ of Bollywood, like those by Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh, Manna Dey and Kishore Kumar tear through the evening air, as Ajay Kumar carefully selects each song from his collection of a few thousand songs for the Numaish. Rafis songs are played more, followed by Kishore and Lata Mangeshkar. No, we are not playing new songs, they are being played and heard everywhere, said Ajay Kumar, who is a third generation member of his family associated with the Numaish radio station. Some of the Numaish visitors are also music lovers who come to listen to old Bollywood acts and turn up at the radio station with a request. A team of English, Telugu and Urdu announcers sit at the radio station every day. Among them is Rashid Khan, from Mehdipatnam to Hyderabad. Rashid, an NRI has been lending his voice for radio announcements for 34 years. I come to the exhibition every year, no matter where I am, be it Sharjah, America and (now) London, he says. His father, Hakim Ragi, used to compose ghazals and slogans for advertisements in Numaish and Rashid is at the same place every year in Hyderabad to carry on the legacy. The film’s signature song Pakeezah ie Chalte Chalte yunhi koi mil gaya tha, is the last to be played before the daily Numaish’s business ends. The last lines of the song include Chiragh bujh rahe hain, which is fitting as the place slowly closes at night.

