Taylor Swift and Rihanna lost the Golden Globe to Bollywood’s RRR





RRR Naatu Naatu was a hit with the Golden Globes judges. Photo : Amy Susan ( Getty Images ) You wouldn’t necessarily think of saying the names MM Keeravani, Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj in the same breath as Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga, but the 80th Golden Globes Awards changed that forever. Musicians from the South Indian region form the trio behind the catchy and catchy song Naatu Naatu by RRR, which won the Best Original Song-Movie category. He beat several American and Mexican musicians and their ballads. Caroline, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads sing)

Ciao Papa, Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del TorosPinocchio)

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me, Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Gransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) The win was a welcome surprise for a category that typically rewards star power. After a year-long hiatus, a scathing article about the lack of diversity at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organizes the awards ceremony, led to a hiatus and a radical reformthe Golden Globes returned with a more diverse jury. Non-member voters, which largely consisted of journalists based outside the United States, may have helped tip the scales in this contest, among other things, the Hollywood Reporter noted. RRRhis defeat at the 2023 Golden Globes Apart from Best Original Song, the Telugu language film also received a second nomination in Best Non-English Language Picture. RRRThe hopeful team of director SS Rajamouli and movie stars NTR Jr and Ram Charan were all present at the ceremony. However, Argentina, 1985 won the prize at home. G/O Media may receive a commission Up to $100 credit Samsung reserve Reserve the next generation Samsung device

All you have to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your pre-order on a new Samsung device. The RRR fascination with numbers $175 million: RRRs worldwide box office collection 500 million yen (Rs30 crore or $3.8 million): RRRs blockbuster Japan box office collectiona record for Indian films in the country Other Indian films at the Golden Globes Before RRR, five more Indian films have been nominated for Golden Globes. UK-India co-production Gandhi (1982) and directed by V Shantaram Do Aankhen Barah Hath (1957) won the awards that Gandhi won in the five categories in which he was nominated. Satyajit Rays Apur Sansar (1959) and two of Mira Nairs’ filmsmonsoon wedding (2001) and Salam Bombay (1988) all received nominations. Quotable: Eddie Murphys ironic return to Oscars 2022 I’ve been doing this for a long time so I can stand here and keep saying thank you until they play the piano. But I’m going to wrap up and say something to all the dreamers and up-and-coming artists in the room tonight. I want to let you know that there is a definitive plan that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, and peace of mind. Pay your taxes, take care of your business and keep Will Smith your wife’s name comes out of your (expletive) mouth! Brief speech by Eddie Murphy accepting the Golden Globes Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award Will the Golden Globes be back (on TV)? Amid the diversity controversy plaguing the HFPA, NBC canceled the airing of the awards show. A stripped event did take place in 2022 but it was neither televised nor broadcast live. This year he has tried to come back strong, but some underlying tension remains. For example, Tom Cruise, who Gave back three of his Golden Globe Awards amid brewing controversy in 2021, was not in attendance this year despite Top Gun: Maverick be in the running for best picture. NBC’s contract with HFPA was only for this year. The winners of the Golden Globe 2023 in a table

