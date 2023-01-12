Kumail Nanjiani accuses Hollywood studio executives of racism and unwittingly exposes anti-white agenda: ‘People don’t want to see non-whites as bad guys’

Eternals and Obi Wan Kenobi Actor Kumail Nanjiani recently accused Hollywood executives of racism, saying they refuse to allow non-white actors to play bad guys.

In a long interview with Esquire about his upcoming TV miniseries Welcome to Chippendales, Nanjiani admitted to the fact that Hollywood executives and casting agents don’t cast non-white actors in villainous roles.

Nanjiani first postulated, “I think Hollywood now, even though they’re trying to be more diverse, is still weird.”

Esquire’s Henry Wong then summed up Nanjiani’s argument: “The problem, Nanjiani bets, is that good intentions can sometimes lead to wrong solutions: if the bad guy is a brown guy, what message does that send ?”

As he is framed by Wong in the Esquire article, Nanjiani agreed, telling him, “And that’s just as limiting as anything. I want to play more villains.

Nanjiani then compared himself to fellow Marvel Studios actor Sebastian Stan, who not only plays Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but is also able to step out of the role and become a character named Steve, who is a killer. serial cannibal harvesting organs. in the original Hulu movie, Costs. After briefly comparing himself to Stan, Nanjiani unwittingly exposed the anti-white agenda across Hollywood.

The Obi Wan Kenobi the actor said: “[Sebastian Stan] does these great Marvel movies and then the hell plays a psychopath. I was told it was going to be difficult because people don’t want to see non-white people as bad guys.

In fact, Wong asserts that “if Welcome to Chippendales weren’t based on a true story, Nanjiani believes the central role would have gone to a white actor.

As Nanjiani notes, this anti-white agenda is an open secret in Hollywood. This is part of the whole advocacy program that these big companies have adopted and started to propagandize to the public.

Amazon Studios Inclusion Policy and Inclusion Manual was touted by Amazon Studios Head Jennifer Salke in June 2021 when she said, “With the establishment of our Inclusion Policy and Inclusion Handbook, Amazon Studios is committed to being a leader of opinion and action in the transformation of our industry.

She added, “We know how much work needs to be done to improve representation both on camera and behind the scenes, and it starts at home, with us. With clear guidelines and a commitment to accountability, these guides point the way to a fairer future, both on and off camera.

It’s not isolated for Amazon Studios. The Walt Disney Company has a comprehensive initiative called Reimagine Tomorrow in which materials obtained by journalist Christopher F. Rufo and released in May 2021 included training on “systemic racism,” “white privilege,” white fragility, saviors white people, microaggressions and anti-racism.

The Reimagine Tomorrow campaign would then face further exposure after The Walt Disney Company decided to antagonize the state of Florida by advocating against a bill that would prevent public schools from teaching children about sexual orientation and gender identity. between kindergarten and third grade.

The initiative was revealed to be pushing a not-so-secret agenda to push gay and queer content on children. Current director of Disney’s The proud family: stronger and prouder Latoya Raveneau said during a Reimagine Tomorrow videoconference: “In my little pocket of Proud Family Disney TVA, the showrunners were super welcoming. Meredith Roberts and our leaders there have been so welcoming to my not-at-all-secret gay agenda.

She added: Maybe it was like that in the past, but I guess something must have happened in the last one, they spin around, they go hard, and then like all this momentum I felt , this feeling that I don’t have to be afraid to let these two characters kiss in the background. I was just, wherever I could, just adding homosexuality. If you see anything weird on the show, nobody’s gonna stop me, and nobody was trying to stop me.

SCOOP: I got a video from inside Disney’s Florida parental rights bill town hall, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has set up a “gay agenda not at all secret” and “regularly adds homosexuality”. to children’s programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

While Reimagine Tomorrow’s focus during the Florida State battle focused on sexual orientation and gender identity, former Disney CEO Bob Chapek noted that the company’s focus was to reshape the minds and hearts of the public via their content which includes this performance program.

In a company-wide email, Chapek wrote, “For nearly a century, our company stories have opened minds, inspired dreams, shown the world both as it is and how we want it to be, and now more than ever, represent the incredible diversity of our society. We tell important stories, raise voices and, I believe, change hearts and minds.

Chapek went on to list a number of content programs the company has used in an attempt to reprogram people, “Charm, Black Panther, Laid, Reservation dogs, coconut, Soul, modern family, Shang Chi, soul summer, love, Victor. These stories and all of our various stories are our corporate statements and they are more powerful than any tweet or lobbying effort.

He then said: “I strongly believe that our ability to tell such stories – and to receive them with open eyes, ears and hearts – would be diminished if our business became political football in any debate.

Powerful content that changes hearts and minds only comes from inclusive cultures, which not only attract and retain the best and most diverse talent, but also give those employees the freedom to come up with ideas that reflect their lives and their experiences. We have to work together to make sure Disney always remains such a place,” Chapek said.

Actor Seth Rogen doesn’t even try to pass propaganda through representation. He admitted in 2020 that he was “actively trying to do less stuff featuring white people”.

Asked by Entertainment Weekly’s Leah Greenblatt what his diversity-themed role in Hollywood should be, Rogen replied, “I mean personally, I think I just try to do less stuff starring white people. .

He went on to say, “And whether I’m successful or not, I’m very much looking to have a much more diverse group of writers and directors and actors that we generally work with, because that group isn’t incredibly diverse, You know?

He then concluded: ‘So that’s how I’ve tried to deal with it, it’s just to actively take, as it were, anti-racist measures to make sure that a job is done to recognize that the Blacks are very marginalized in American society. ”

What do you think of Nanjiani unwittingly exposing the anti-white agenda in Hollywood while decrying them as racist so as not to let non-white actors play bad guys?

