Bear Actor Jeremy Allen White Wins Golden Globe





On Tuesday night, Jeremy Allen White won the Golden Globe for Best Television Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series and other cemented FX the bear as a success. The TV show, an FX production airing on Hulu, focused on white food adventures as Carmen Carmy Berzatto, a Chicago native who ventures to cook in some of the world’s best restaurants. I love the beari love Carmy, white said in his acceptance speechadding that the role changed his life. Coincidentally, one of those restaurants where Whites’ character, Carmy, worked was Noma, Copenhagen’s three-Michelin-starred restaurant known as the best restaurant in the world. Earlier this week, Chef Ren Redzepi announced that Noma would close Next year. White immersed himself in the kitchen learning from culinary director Courtney Storer, who grew up in a large Italian family in suburban Park Ridge, along with his brother and series creator Christopher Storer. Courtney Storer worked in a variety of restaurant roles, darting between Chicago and California (she says she lied about her age in high school to work at Sonnys Express in Park Ridge). She will later work at GT Fish & Oyster, Boka Groups’ beloved seafood restaurant, River North, which closed on December 31. , the original Chicagoland beef. Beyond Courtney Storer, Chicago pastry chef Sarah Mispagel of Loaf Lounge helped bake the treats that appeared on the show, including a chocolate cake that mimics the cake served at Portillos (but without the ingredient secret of the chain: mayonnaise). Courtney Storers’ friend, Toronto chef Matty Matheson, also played a role on and off screen. The first season of the bear debuted in June 2022. At first, locals reacted badly, complaining that the series didn’t accurately show Chicago, pointing out errors in geography, and wanting a more realistic depiction of the effects of gentrification. The highly stressful environment of the kitchen, which often shows managers yelling at underlings, was also too realistic for some in the restaurant industry who said the show was too triggering to watch. But there were also those in the industry who were happy to see their lives accurately portrayed on screen. Empathetic Black Leaders with Sydney Adamu, the young black chef played by Ayo Edebiri, and how they are often invisible and stifling career progression. With the White Golden Globes, the bear entered a new phase to win critical recognition. White and Adamu Told The variety they or they have yet to see a script for season two. Squire reports it will air later this year.

