The 2023 Golden Globes have really made a comeback

When the Golden Globe Awards ceremony was held off the air last year so that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association could resolve its myriad internal issues, chief among them being that the group of several dozen international journalists did not had no black members at the time, many of us, including myself, thought they were done for good. How can you bounce back from this kind of PR disaster, especially when your band and its boring (or worse) eccentricities had only been grudgingly tolerated by the entertainment industry for decades?

And yet, Hollywood loves a comeback story, so the Golden Globes returned this year, determined to herald the HFPA as a changed and enlightened organization that can still put on a glitzy, booze-soaked spectacle. This was, to some extent, confirmed as the evening progressed. But, of course, the controversies of the recent past had to be tackled head-on, which Jerrod Carmichael did so in his pensive and biting opening monologue. Perhaps it was fitting that his monologue didn’t feature any of the usual riffs on various nominated films and TV series. There was a more important topic to address, and so Carmichael did admirably by not letting the HFPA off the hook by doing image rehab on their behalf, while bitingly (and amusingly) acknowledging the morally compromising issue. money.

However, maybe a little old-fashioned corny jokes would have been fun. Not because HFPA issues didn’t need to be covered, but because some of the typical routines would have suited the tone the show was trying to create. With its charming Old Hollywood Art Deco styles awash in the dim glow of table lamps, the ceremony evoked a sense of bygone grandeur, providing us with a spectacle like those that shimmer from afar in our collective memory. Which is perhaps a cynical strategy for this specific rewards body. Remember when everything was so simple and sophisticated? Back to that, please! but overall it provided a welcome burst of nostalgia. Compared to the diminutive vibe of the Peoples Choice Awards of the past few years trying too hard (or not hard enough?) for the Oscars, these Globes were a nice throwback to luxurious elegance.

A sure sign that we’re no longer in the past was that movie awards mostly ended before television, putting the small screen in the headliners. Television is, in theory (and, yes, in numbers), what people are most concerned about these days, so it was probably appropriate for the mainstream medium to linger later in the evening. Or, did it just happen because there are so many more TV categories, maybe the film industry should find a counterpart to the limited series? Either way, the movies got the last huzzah: both Best Picture awards, for The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherinheld out until the end.

As the evening wore on, Carmichaels’ humor became more caustic, making a joke about Shelly Miscavige in a bit about Tom Cruise returning her Golden Globes to the HFPA, and later reminding viewers that the Beverly Hilton, where the ceremony is taking place, is where Whitney Houston died. Carmichael seemed to lose the audience in the room; although he often urged the crowd to calm down, he was often the subject of discussion. (Maybe he told them too much to shut up?) It was hard to tell if this was a specific response to his prick jokes, or if everyone was having too much fun chatting in the champagne-soaked swell. of the evening.

The mood in the room seemed truly exuberant, after all the sturm und drang and existential struggle of the past year (would celebrities attend the Golden Globes again? Yes, of course they would). The shadow of COVID was cast and HFPA issues could be pushed aside in favor of the simple, silly joy of people breathlessly thanking their co-workers and loved ones on a brightly lit stage. It doesn’t matter who hands out the prizes, as long as there are rewards to be accepted under the avid gaze of television cameras?

Mounting an awards show in the classic vein, there were big moments of audience roar that brought a traditional mix of straightforwardness and a bit of Hollywood self-esteem to the evening. ryan murphy, receiving the Carol Burnett Award, singled out several of the queer and trans actors he has worked with over the years, offering them as beacons of hope for children facing a new wave of bigotry across the country. It was a moving and heartfelt speech from a creator who often trades in grime and nihilism. The Other Murphy Prize, Eddie Murphy receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award, was a lighter and more subdued occasion, though the perhaps unplanned stage appearance of Jamie Lee Curtis added some weird zest.