



Three-day passes to this year’s BottleRock Napa Valley festival sold out on Tuesday, January 10, just hours after they went on sale. One-day tickets to the 10th anniversary edition of the festival in downtown Napa with headliners Hot red peppersPost Malone,Lizzo,Duran Duran,Lil Nas X, and theSmashing Pumpkins goes on sale beginning at noon on Thursday, January 12. Passes, priced from $189 to $749, will be available atwww.bottlerocknapavalley.com. In the meantime, fans can already start planning their schedules for the Memorial Day Weekend Concert, which takes place May 26-28 at the Napa Valley Expo, while Live Nation and Latitude 38 Entertainment also unveiled daily lineups on Tuesday. More than 75 musical acts are set to perform in addition to headliners including Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Caamp, Sheryl Crow, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Carly Rae Jepsen and dozens more. The lineup for the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, which brings together renowned chefs, musicians and celebrities for entertaining cooking demonstrations, will be announced at a later date. See the full list of musical acts below. Friday May 26 Post Malone, the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Strings, Bastille, Phantogram, Yung Gravy, Thievery Corporation, Lucius, Nicky Youre, War, Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs, the Airborne Toxic Event, KennyHoopla, Jean Dawson, Pete Yorn, Beach Weather , Tom Odell, Starcrawler, the Stone Foxes, Moonalice, Ayleen Valentine, Paris Jackson, Great Northern, Peter Cat Recording Co., Sgt. Splendor, Noon Saturday May 27 Lizzo, Duran Duran, Leon Bridges, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Japanese Breakfast, Dayglow, Ashe, Cautious Clay, Lupe Fiasco, Jax, Ivaro Daz, Pack, Maude Latour, Arden Jones, the unlikely contestants, Sudan Archives, Danielle Ponder, Particle Kid, Mac Saturn, Garza, East Forest, the Silverado Pickups, Spring Summer, Napa Valley Youth Symphony Sunday May 28 Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lil Nas X, Wu-Tang Clan, the National, Caamp, Sheryl Crow, Quinn XCII, Teddy Swims, Los Lobos, Taj Mahal, the Struts, Warren G (silent disco), Half Alive, Joey Valence & Brae, the wrecks, the 502, Christone Kingfish Ingram, Monophonics, Cimafunk, Little Stranger, the Alive, Thunderstorm Artis, Oke Junior, Mama Said, Honeyboys





Aidin Vaziri is the pop music critic for the San Francisco Chronicles. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @MusicSF

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://datebook.sfchronicle.com/music/bottlerock-2023-sells-out-three-day-passes-announces-daily-lineups

