Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson is accused of 'misconduct'
Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson is accused of 'misconduct' on set by colleague – forcing him to deny wrongdoing ahead of big screen finale
Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson has been forced to deny allegations of misconduct following a complaint from a colleague of his.
The allegations precede the series’ grand film finale, raising questions about the involvement of Paul’s character, Arthur Shelby, in the project.
The complaint was reportedly investigated by the show’s producers. He firmly denies any wrongdoing and is convinced that any investigation will exonerate him.
A source said The sun: ‘Paul had a problem to settle off the set after a complaint which he completely denies. Of course, it is studied extensively.
“It’s still early days for the movie and the shooting of the scenes hasn’t started yet, so it would be possible to rewrite and edit the script and script to account for his absence if that ever comes to that.”
Paul has been a mainstay on the show throughout its six seasons, appearing in every episode alongside his on-screen brother, Tommy. [Cillian Murphy].
Paul was thought to play a big role in the upcoming film, which is currently slated for release next year.
According to the Sun, an insider at the production company said, “We wouldn’t be discussing any individuals, but it’s too early at this point to say who will be in the film.”
MailOnline has contacted representatives for Paul Anderson and the Peaky Blinders production team for further comment.
In October last year, Cillian gave fans an update on the movie.
Speaking to Today FM, the actor revealed the script was “close” to being ready when the show’s hosts asked him what the next film was up to.
He said: ‘I still haven’t read it [the script] but that’s the plan, the plan is to make a movie and continue the story but in the world of cinema rather than television.
“The television part of the story is over. If there’s more stories to tell I’m here, haven’t read it yet but it’s close apparently.
was now “on the verge” of completion, with the film expecting to pick up where the show’s sixth and final season left off.
The film is set to pick up where the sixth and final series left off.
The previous month, series creator Steven Knight had suggested that there might be another series after the film’s release.
Steven has revealed he will be handing over the reins to a new team, who are considering producing the Birmingham-based gangster series set in the 1950s.
He told the BBC: “I think after the film we’ll look at [it]. It would kind of be me pitching new possible stories in the 50s, and then I would pass the baton of writing and creating to other people.
He added: “But if there is an appetite for the world, it will continue.”
