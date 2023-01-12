Entertainment
Prabhas shines as Lord Rama in B’wood’s debut
Prabhas big Bollywood debut is more like old wine in a new bottle, but when it comes to telling the story of centuries-old Ramayana mythology, it can’t be wrong. Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Mata Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana of Lanka is a hit cast and fans have been eagerly waiting to see the magic unfold on screen. The film which was released in 3D is garnering positive reviews. Let’s see what Twitter critics have to say about Prabhas-Kriti Adipurush.
Crossed out by Om Raut or Tanhaji celebrity, Adipurush is billed as one of the biggest movies of 2023. Although it was embroiled in some controversies after the teaser was released, it is getting a lot of love and appreciation from fans. Apart from from Adipurush VFX which was a much talked about topic, his music is also something that permeated the audience. The background score which was composed by Ajay-Atul captivates the audience like everything.
Adipurush: All about Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan’s film
Adipurush or Maryada Purushottam – these are some of the names by which Lord Rama is addressed and which could have better portrayed such a magnanimous mythological figure other than Prabhas. The Tollywood actor who rose to fame after starring in SS Rajamouli’s period drama Baahubali, looked glorious while portraying Lord Rama. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan seems to be tipped as Ravana.
The film, which was made on a whopping budget of INR 400 crore, was reportedly shot using green carpet technology as seen in Hollywood films. Apparently, the makers of the film had committed Avatar and Star Wars’ VFX supervisors to work on the graphics for the film.
Adipurush Twitter Review
This is how the Twitterati reacted when Prabhas impersonated Lord Rama.
#Adipurush Meet again:
BLOCBUSTER It’s a timeless masterpiece that I recommend you watch on the big screen #Prabhas: Perfect ComeBack Ever For Any Actor In India
Rating: 4.5/5
The KING IS BACK with A Bang!! pic.twitter.com/NPHJmbn5i6
— • (@Roopuuuu) January 12, 2023
Benefiting #Adipurush
Stunning 3D visuals…2000cr movie
#Prabhas Anna like Ram just lit up pic.twitter.com/QBfzz0Yq8W
– (@Vattimallavish) January 12, 2023
Saaho first at 130+crs
Radhe Shyam first day 79crs+
Adipurush first day 200crs
Dheenemma Salaar tho motham rcrd brk avudhi.frst dy 300crs+ kottalapothey appudu chudandra…lanja kodakalara
Okkana koduki, rspct ivadam theliyadhu, other polite heroes, they dance okka thappa
I rebel
— Pratheep Prathi (@PratheepPrathi1) January 12, 2023
#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/Hp31aJpjUM
—Rishi (@rishiroyals9137) January 12, 2023
What are you waiting for? Experience the magic of the Ramayana in 3D today. Take these tickets and go.
Heroes and Featured Images: Courtesy of IMDb
