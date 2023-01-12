South Korea’s Kakao Entertainment Secures $966M Investment From Sovereign Wealth Funds





By Joyce Lee SEOUL (Reuters) – Tech conglomerate Kakao Corp said on Thursday unit Kakao Entertainment had secured a 1.2 trillion won ($966.27 million) investment from major sovereign wealth funds, making it the biggest funding foreign from a South Korean content company. The move signals investors’ bullish outlook for Korean content’s growth potential and its “recession-proof” trends as the weak economic outlook has dried up liquidity in many other sectors, analysts said. Singapore’s GIC and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) have decided to each invest 600 billion won in the entertainment company, local newspaper Korea Economic Daily reported on Thursday, citing banking sources. anonymous investment. Kakao, however, did not name the sovereign wealth funds in his statement. GIC and PIF did not immediately comment. Shares of Kakao Corp rose 1% in early morning trading, outperforming a 0.2% rise in the broader market. “It is significant that we were able to secure funds of this magnitude at a time when the Korean and global markets are facing many uncertainties and investment sentiment is weak,” said Bae Jae-hyun, chief investment officer. from Kakao. Kakao Entertainment has a portfolio of businesses ranging from K-Pop — including artist management — to relatively inexpensive online shows, movies, and targeted content such as comics called webtoons and novels. Serial Web. “Webtoons and web novels are regularly turned into hit dramas and other formats, so investors think it’s good value and a good time to invest in an IP holder,” said Kim Jin-woo, analyst at Daol Investment & Securities. “Having secured funds, Kakao Entertainment may seek to strengthen its lineup of artists who can better target overseas markets through mergers and acquisitions or other means.” The Saudi PIF separately disclosed in a Japanese regulatory filing on Thursday that it had increased its stake in Nintendo Co Ltd from 5.01% to 6.07%. The story continues The sovereign wealth fund has recently increased its exposure to the Japanese video game industry, having also taken stakes in video game companies Nexon, Capcom and Koei Tecmo. ($1 = 1,241.8900 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Makiko Yamazaki in Tokyo; Editing by Chris Reese and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

