Bollywood hero Sunny Deol and star Amisha Patel Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released in 2001 and it is one of the finest period romance dramas made in Hindi. Recently, the movie sequel was also announced.

Directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, Gadar is set to hit theaters on June 15, 2023. As a reminder, the film was released on the same day (June 15).

The sequel, which is also produced by Zee Studios, is confirmed to be released on August 11, 2023. Titled Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, the film is directed by Anil Sharma, who originally helmed the first part.

