Actor Frankie Muniz to Drive Full-Time in NASCAR-Owned ARCA Series | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors

Longtime actor Frankie Muniz tests himself with a new challenge and brings his talents to the racetrack.

According to TMZ Sports, Muniz revealed on Wednesday that he will be a full-time driver in the NASCAR-owned ARCA Series this year. The 30-year-old driver will drive Rette Jones Racing’s #30 Ford Mustang when the 2023 season kicks off Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway.

“I can’t wait to not only demonstrate my abilities on the track and how serious I am about advancing in my racing career, but also show my son and my family what it’s like to pursue his career. dreams and reinvent themselves,” Muniz said. .

Best known for his starring role in the television series Malcolm in the middle, Muniz has been a lifelong professional racing enthusiast. In recent years he has posted pictures to social media of himself behind the wheel.

Muniz has the full confidence of his new racing team, as Ford Performance Motorsports official Mark Rushbrook called him a “talented and enthusiastic racer”. He also received a rave endorsement from Rette Jones Racing co-owner Terry Jones.

“Without a doubt we believe in Frankie’s ability and commitment, and with Mark’s leadership we believe he will quickly adapt on the right path and challenge for a championship in his rookie season,” said he declared.

The racing world will surely be eyeing Muniz to see if he fulfills Jones’ prediction, and the Emmy nominee is surely used to being in the spotlight.