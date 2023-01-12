Actor Frankie Muniz will chase the ARCA Menards Series Championship in 2023

MOORESVILLE, NC – Frankie Muniz, movie star and professional motorsports athlete, announced today that he will drive the No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing and compete for the ARCA Menards Series Championship starting in Daytona. (Fla.) International Speedway on February 18, 2023.

It is with the greatest of enthusiasm, optimism and gratitude that I join Rette Jones Racing for the full ARCA Menards Series program this year,” said Muniz.

Since childhood, it had been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important to me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term goals and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable. to grow mentally and physically as a full-time racing driver.

I look forward to not only demonstrating my abilities on the track and how serious I am about advancing in my racing career, but also showing my son and my family what it’s like to pursue his dreams. and reinvent themselves.

The highly acclaimed actor from Malcolm in the Middle, Agent Cody Banks and Dancing with the Stars, among other notable projects in the entertainment world, has been engaged in months of discussions with various stakeholders across the NASCAR world before to sign with the team co-owned by motorsport veteran Terry Jones and former ARCA Championship team manager Mark Rette.

We are very pleased to welcome Frankie Muniz to the Rette Jones Racing family for the full 2023 ARCA Menards Series calendar, offered at Rette. Over the years we are proud to work with new pilots who quickly adapted to the diversity of the ARCA Menards series and, without a doubt, we believe Frankie can do the same.

It won’t be easy and there will be a learning curve, but with his passion, focus and commitment along with our team’s abilities, we believe we’ll put him in a position to fight for multiple wins in 2023.

Additionally, we were thrilled that because of Frankies’ profile, new audiences and fans were being introduced to the sport and Rette Jones Racing.

Jones, a former ARCA Menards Series contender shares the same excitement as Rette about Muniz’s prospects for 2023.

2023 should be one of the most memorable seasons for Rette Jones Racing since our inception in 2016, he said. Without a doubt, we believe in Frankies’ ability and commitment and with Marks’ leadership we believe he will quickly adapt on the right path and challenge for a championship in his rookie season.

For the 2023 ARCA season, Rette Jones Racing will continue its longstanding partnership with Ford Performance, but will upgrade its fleet to include the Daytona-based Ford Mustang.

“Ford is delighted to welcome Frankie Muniz to our performance family. Frankie is not only a successful actor, but also a talented and enthusiastic driver,” commented Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports.

He is determined to continue to grow as a professional stock car driver, and we believe he will make a valuable contribution to Rette Jones Racing’s ARCA programme.”

ARCA Menards Series teams are preparing for the annual pre-season test at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. Muniz will speak to the media on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) via video conference call.

For more on Frankie Muniz, visit munizracing.com, like him on Facebook (FrankieMuniz4) and follow him on Instagram (@frankiemuniz4) and Twitter (@frankiemuniz).

To learn more about Rette Jones Racing, please visit RetteJonesRacing.com, like them on Facebook (Rette Jones Racing) or follow them on Instagram (@RetteJones30) and Twitter (@RetteJones30).