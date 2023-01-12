Marlee Matlin and Destin Daniel Cretton among jurors at Sundance 2023





January 11 (UPI) —The Sundance Film Festival announced the jurors for the 2023 festival on Wednesday. The Sundance Film Festivalcome back in personin Utah Jan. 19-29 and virtually Jan. 24-29. The American drama competition jurors includeMarlee Mattin, Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman. Matlin starred in last year’s Oscar-winning filmCODAwhich premiered at Sundance. Playwright Harris co-wrote the Sundance filmZolaand the TV seriesEuphoria. All three Hittman movies premiered at Sundance, including the 2020sNever Rarely Sometimes Always. The American documentary jurors are W. Kamau Bell, Ramona S. Diaz and Carla Gutierrez. Bell created his Showtime seriesWe need to talk about Cosbyat the 2022 festival. Diaz’s movies have also played at Sundance, includingImelda, FatherlandandA thousand cuts.Gutierrez is an editor whose work includes moviesJuliaandRBGand the Netflix seriespray away. Shozo Ichiyama, Annemarie Jacir and Funa Maduka make up the drama world jurors. The filmmakers represent Japan, Palestine and Nigeria respectively. The World Documentary jurors are Karim Amer, Petra Costa and Alexander Nanau. Amer is Egyptian-American while Costa is from Brazil and Nanau is from Romania and Germany. Madeleine Olnek is a juror for the Next section. His first movie,Codependent Lesbian Space Alien is looking for the samepremiered at Sundance, and its sequel,The Foxy Merkinspremiered during Sundance’s first NEXT summer weekend in Los Angeles. The short film jury includes Destin Daniel Cretton, Marie-Louise Khondji and Deborah Stratman. Cretton ShortsShort term 12won a Sundance Jury Prize in 2009 and inspired the feature film directed by Cretton in 2013. Cretton’s feature debut,I am not a hipsteralso premiered at Sundance in 2012. His most recent film was Marvel’sShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Khondji founded the short film streaming service Le Cinema Club. Stratman is a prolific short filmmaker. The Alfred P. Sloan jury comprised of Drs. Heather Berlin, Jim Gaffigan; Mand Holford, Shalini Kantayya and Lydia Dean Pilcher. They have already awarded the filmThe pod generationwhich features opening night, the Sloan Prize.

