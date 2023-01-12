Connect with us

Winners of the Golden Globes 2023: see the complete list

 


In a ceremony that was a high-stakes comeback for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, some award nominees received their own boost. The Fabelmansa longtime favorite that faced a quiet box office run, won Best Drama Film as well as Best Director for Steven Spielberg, a high-profile boost just days before voting for the Oscar nomination begins. He shared attention on the cinematic side of things with two films that were also seen as major Oscar threats: The Banshees of Inisherin, which won Best Comedy and Screenplay awards as well as an acting statue for Colin Farreland Everything everywhere all at oncewho won statues for the stars michelle yeo and Ke Huy Quan.

On the TV side, the dynamic duo of Jennifer Coolidge and Mike White dominated towards the end of the night, with Coolidge giving a wonderfully rambling speech accepting her Best Supporting Actress award moments before White accepted the trophy for Best Limited Series. Abbott Elementary School also had an outstanding run, winning Best Comedy Series as well as acting awards for star and creator. Quinta Brunson and her co-star Tyler James Williams.

Below, find the complete list of Golden Globe winners. And for even more details on the 2023 Golden Globes, find our live blog, updated from the start of the red carpet until the after-parties are in full swing. You can also check out the most notable red carpet looks and best-dressed celebrities.

CINEMA AWARDS

Best Film, Drama

WINNER: The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Elvis

Tr

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Actress, Drama

WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tr

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

alto davis The female king

Ana de Armas, Blond

Michael Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actor, Drama

WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The whale

Hugh Jackman, The son

Bill Nighy, Life

Jeremy Pope, inspection

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin

Babylon

Everything everywhere all at once

Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads

triangle of sadness

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads

Adam Driver, White noise

Ralph Fiennes, The menu

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything everywhere all at once

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor Joy, The menu

Emma Thompson, Good luck to you, Leo Grande

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything everywhere all at once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The good nurse

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything everywhere all at once

Dolly de Leon, triangle of sadness

Carey Mulligan, She says

Best Director

WINNER: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of the Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything everywhere all at once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Screenplay

WINNER: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Todd Field, Tr

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything everywhere all at once

Sarah Polley, women who talk

Best Original Score

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del TorosPinocchio

Hildur Gunadttir, women who talk

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Original Song

WINNER: Naatu Naatu, RRR

carolina, Where the Crawdads sing

Hi Dad, Guillermo del TorosPinocchio

Hold my hand Top Gun: Maverick

lift me up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Animated Film

WINNER: Guillermo del TorosPinocchio

Marcel the shod shell

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

turn red

Inu-oh

Best Non-English Film

WINNER: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

RRR (India)

In the west, nothing is new (Germany)

To close (Belgium)

Decision to leave (South Korea)

TV AWARDS

Best Drama Series

WINNER: Dragon House

You better call Saul

The crown

ozark

Breakup

Best Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

WINNER: The White Lotus

Black bird

DahmerMonster: The Story of Jeffrey Dahmer

Pam and Tommy

The stall

Best Musical or Comedy Series

WINNER: Abbott Elementary School

the bear

hacks

Only murders in the building

Wednesday

Best Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Jeff Bridges, The old man

Diego Moon, Andor

Bob Odenkerk, You better call Saul

Adam Scott, Breakup

Best Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Emma D’Arcy, Dragon House

Laura Linney, ozark

Imelda Staunton, The crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, the bear

Donald Glover, Atlanta

