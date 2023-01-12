Winners of the Golden Globes 2023: see the complete list





In a ceremony that was a high-stakes comeback for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, some award nominees received their own boost. The Fabelmansa longtime favorite that faced a quiet box office run, won Best Drama Film as well as Best Director for Steven Spielberg, a high-profile boost just days before voting for the Oscar nomination begins. He shared attention on the cinematic side of things with two films that were also seen as major Oscar threats: The Banshees of Inisherin, which won Best Comedy and Screenplay awards as well as an acting statue for Colin Farreland Everything everywhere all at oncewho won statues for the stars michelle yeo and Ke Huy Quan. On the TV side, the dynamic duo of Jennifer Coolidge and Mike White dominated towards the end of the night, with Coolidge giving a wonderfully rambling speech accepting her Best Supporting Actress award moments before White accepted the trophy for Best Limited Series. Abbott Elementary School also had an outstanding run, winning Best Comedy Series as well as acting awards for star and creator. Quinta Brunson and her co-star Tyler James Williams. Below, find the complete list of Golden Globe winners. And for even more details on the 2023 Golden Globes, find our live blog, updated from the start of the red carpet until the after-parties are in full swing. You can also check out the most notable red carpet looks and best-dressed celebrities. CINEMA AWARDS Best Film, Drama WINNER: The Fabelmans Avatar: The Way of the Water Elvis Tr Top Gun: Maverick Best Actress, Drama WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tr Olivia Colman, Empire of Light alto davis The female king Ana de Armas, Blond Michael Williams, The Fabelmans Best Actor, Drama WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis Brendan Fraser, The whale Hugh Jackman, The son Bill Nighy, Life Jeremy Pope, inspection Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin Babylon Everything everywhere all at once Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads triangle of sadness Best Actor, Musical or Comedy WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin Diego Calva, Babylon Daniel Craig, Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads Adam Driver, White noise Ralph Fiennes, The menu Best Actress, Musical or Comedy WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything everywhere all at once Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris goes to Paris Margot Robbie, Babylon Anya Taylor Joy, The menu Emma Thompson, Good luck to you, Leo Grande Best Supporting Actor WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything everywhere all at once Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin Brad Pitt, Babylon Eddie Redmayne, The good nurse Best Supporting Actress WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything everywhere all at once Dolly de Leon, triangle of sadness Carey Mulligan, She says Best Director WINNER: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of the Water Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything everywhere all at once Baz Luhrmann, Elvis Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin Best Screenplay WINNER: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin Todd Field, Tr Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything everywhere all at once Sarah Polley, women who talk Best Original Score WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del TorosPinocchio Hildur Gunadttir, women who talk John Williams, The Fabelmans Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin Best Original Song WINNER: Naatu Naatu, RRR carolina, Where the Crawdads sing Hi Dad, Guillermo del TorosPinocchio Hold my hand Top Gun: Maverick lift me up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Best Animated Film WINNER: Guillermo del TorosPinocchio Marcel the shod shell Puss in Boots: The Last Wish turn red Inu-oh Best Non-English Film WINNER: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) RRR (India) In the west, nothing is new (Germany) To close (Belgium) Decision to leave (South Korea) TV AWARDS Best Drama Series WINNER: Dragon House You better call Saul The crown ozark Breakup Best Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie WINNER: The White Lotus Black bird DahmerMonster: The Story of Jeffrey Dahmer Pam and Tommy The stall Best Musical or Comedy Series WINNER: Abbott Elementary School the bear hacks Only murders in the building Wednesday Best Actor in a Drama Series WINNER: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone Jeff Bridges, The old man Diego Moon, Andor Bob Odenkerk, You better call Saul Adam Scott, Breakup Best Actress in a Drama Series WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria Emma D’Arcy, Dragon House Laura Linney, ozark Imelda Staunton, The crown Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, the bear Donald Glover, Atlanta

