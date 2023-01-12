Entertainment
Winners of the Golden Globes 2023: see the complete list
In a ceremony that was a high-stakes comeback for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, some award nominees received their own boost. The Fabelmansa longtime favorite that faced a quiet box office run, won Best Drama Film as well as Best Director for Steven Spielberg, a high-profile boost just days before voting for the Oscar nomination begins. He shared attention on the cinematic side of things with two films that were also seen as major Oscar threats: The Banshees of Inisherin, which won Best Comedy and Screenplay awards as well as an acting statue for Colin Farreland Everything everywhere all at oncewho won statues for the stars michelle yeo and Ke Huy Quan.
On the TV side, the dynamic duo of Jennifer Coolidge and Mike White dominated towards the end of the night, with Coolidge giving a wonderfully rambling speech accepting her Best Supporting Actress award moments before White accepted the trophy for Best Limited Series. Abbott Elementary School also had an outstanding run, winning Best Comedy Series as well as acting awards for star and creator. Quinta Brunson and her co-star Tyler James Williams.
Below, find the complete list of Golden Globe winners. And for even more details on the 2023 Golden Globes, find our live blog, updated from the start of the red carpet until the after-parties are in full swing. You can also check out the most notable red carpet looks and best-dressed celebrities.
CINEMA AWARDS
Best Film, Drama
WINNER: The Fabelmans
Avatar: The Way of the Water
Elvis
Tr
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Actress, Drama
WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tr
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
alto davis The female king
Ana de Armas, Blond
Michael Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Actor, Drama
WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The whale
Hugh Jackman, The son
Bill Nighy, Life
Jeremy Pope, inspection
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin
Babylon
Everything everywhere all at once
Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads
triangle of sadness
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads
Adam Driver, White noise
Ralph Fiennes, The menu
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything everywhere all at once
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor Joy, The menu
Emma Thompson, Good luck to you, Leo Grande
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything everywhere all at once
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Eddie Redmayne, The good nurse
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything everywhere all at once
Dolly de Leon, triangle of sadness
Carey Mulligan, She says
Best Director
WINNER: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of the Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything everywhere all at once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Screenplay
WINNER: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Todd Field, Tr
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything everywhere all at once
Sarah Polley, women who talk
Best Original Score
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del TorosPinocchio
Hildur Gunadttir, women who talk
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Original Song
WINNER: Naatu Naatu, RRR
carolina, Where the Crawdads sing
Hi Dad, Guillermo del TorosPinocchio
Hold my hand Top Gun: Maverick
lift me up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Animated Film
WINNER: Guillermo del TorosPinocchio
Marcel the shod shell
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
turn red
Inu-oh
Best Non-English Film
WINNER: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
RRR (India)
In the west, nothing is new (Germany)
To close (Belgium)
Decision to leave (South Korea)
TV AWARDS
Best Drama Series
WINNER: Dragon House
You better call Saul
The crown
ozark
Breakup
Best Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
WINNER: The White Lotus
Black bird
DahmerMonster: The Story of Jeffrey Dahmer
Pam and Tommy
The stall
Best Musical or Comedy Series
WINNER: Abbott Elementary School
the bear
hacks
Only murders in the building
Wednesday
Best Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Jeff Bridges, The old man
Diego Moon, Andor
Bob Odenkerk, You better call Saul
Adam Scott, Breakup
Best Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria
Emma D’Arcy, Dragon House
Laura Linney, ozark
Imelda Staunton, The crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, the bear
Donald Glover, Atlanta
|
